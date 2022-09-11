Read full article on original website
Son arrested in shooting death of woman on beach
The son of a woman who was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, San Diego police said.
Police arrest man in fatal shooting of mom in Pacific Beach
San Diego Police said Daniel Caldera was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his 65-year-old mother in Pacific Beach.
Man convicted of attempted murder in shootout with Harbor Police officer
A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was convicted this week of attempted murder and other charges.
Shooting Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness, Another Man Found Dead in Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. They found the undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, spokesman Eric Lavergne said.
Police: Man fled to San Diego after young mother's murder in west Las Vegas
A man suspected of murdering a his ex-girlfriend in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night was arrested in San Diego, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.
Woman found fatally shot on beach
A woman was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday, San Diego police said.
Motorcyclist survives grisly hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa
A motorcyclist is sharing his story after a hit-and-run collision in Mira Mesa led to him being wedged in the rear windshield of a moving SUV.
Man found guilty of murder in Gaslamp shooting spree
Sarreshteh, 34, has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm counts.
Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Fatal El Cerrito Apartment Shooting
A young man who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting another man at an apartment in the El Cerrito neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, was found guilty by a San Diego jury earlier this year for the Dec. 26,...
Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, Convicted of Murder in Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man was convicted Wednesday of committing a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter last year that left one man dead and four others wounded. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was found guilty of murder for the April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old parking valet Justice Boldin in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel, where the victim worked.
Driver Arrested in DUI Crash on Point Loma [San Diego, CA]
Nimitz Boulevard in Point Loma Closes After a DUI Crash. The incident happened on August 27th, at around 2:00 a.m. involving one vehicle that struck a power pole. According to police, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Furthermore, Nimitz Boulevard from Tennyson Street to Chatsworth...
Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
El Cajon K-9 Who Survived Stabbing While On-Duty is Given Sendoff for Retirement
A K-9 with an impressive resume that includes responding to more than 1,000 radio calls and surviving a stabbing earlier this year was given a sendoff fit for a hero as he retires from the El Cajon Police Department. K-9 Jester has a lifetime of belly rubs and treats to...
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Pacific Beach
The shooting death of a woman in Pacific Beach is being investigated by San Diego Police homicide detectives.
Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to USBP public affairs.
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas mother, leaving baby alive, arrested in San Diego
A man was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning on murder and child abuse charges for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend while leaving her infant daughter alive.
Woman, 65, Found Shot to Death on Sand Near Pacific Beach Boardwalk
Police are investigating the shooting death just after midnight Tuesday of a 65-year-old Hispanic woman near the Pacific Beach boardwalk. San Diego Police officers responded to reports of shots fired and found bystanders attempting to help a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Reed Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Fugitive holes up in Lomita-area home, leads to SWAT standoff
The U.S. Marshals Service was looking for suspect Arcadio Cruz, who was wanted for a federal bail jumping warrant.
Man gets 28 years to life for fatally shooting brother in Lakeside
A man who shot his brother to death at a Lakeside trailer park was sentenced this week to 28 years to life in state prison.
