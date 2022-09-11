ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

L.A. Weekly

Driver Arrested in DUI Crash on Point Loma [San Diego, CA]

Nimitz Boulevard in Point Loma Closes After a DUI Crash. The incident happened on August 27th, at around 2:00 a.m. involving one vehicle that struck a power pole. According to police, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Furthermore, Nimitz Boulevard from Tennyson Street to Chatsworth...
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
NBC San Diego

Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to USBP public affairs.
