Kern County, CA

Some areas could still get rain, thunderstorms from Tropical Storm Kay this weekend

By Kevin Charette
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

Tropical moisture from Kay is still making its way into California this Saturday. We had some showers and thunderstorms around Kern County Friday night, resulting in some football games ending early.

Tonight, we can expect more showers and thunderstorms. Some areas will remain dry, while others could get some heavy rain showers with the storms. We will have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least Monday, then sunny skies will return. The good news is temps will be in the 80s next week with a more onshore flow in place from a few systems out of the northwest.

