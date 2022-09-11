ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Reclaim the Flame’: Burger King unveils $400M overhaul to boost US sales

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS — In a bid to boost lagging U.S. sales, Burger King on Friday confirmed plans to invest $400 million over the next two years to renovate restaurants and increase advertising in an increasingly competitive fast-food market.

According to CNBC, the Restaurant Brands International chain unveiled its turnaround plan for its U.S. business in Las Vegas at its annual franchisee convention, and company officials expect the investments to start paying off by 2025.

The plan, dubbed “Reclaim the Flame,” will also boost tech support and digital improvements in the company’s bid to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability, Fox Business reported.

According to the network, the plan, which has been endorsed by more than 93% of Burger King restaurants nationwide, breaks down as follows:

  • $150 million toward advertising and digital investments via “Fuel the Flame.”
  • $250 million toward a “Royal Reset,” affecting restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, building enhancements and high-quality remodels and relocations.
  • $30 million will be invested each year through 2024 to support the Burger King app.
  • Roughly 3,000 locations will receive a “refresh,” while some 800 restaurants will be remodeled.
  • Burger King will continue to provide a “strong everyday value offering in its menu.”

Restaurant Brands International has more than 7,000 Burger King locations across the U.S., CNBC reported.

“Ultimately, the success of this ‘Reclaim the Flame’ plan comes down to execution at the restaurant level, and we are so fortunate to have franchisees who love this brand and are working closely with us to focus on the right priorities,” Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America, said in a prepared statement.

“I believe in this team, this plan and a bright future as we evolve and enhance our guest experience and drive profitable growth for the business,” Curtis added.

