GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Sunday, the Georgetown community will gather to remember the lives of 75 pets who were killed in a fire at a boarding facility one year ago. On Sept. 18, 2021, a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort killed 75 dogs who were trapped inside. No smoke alarm or sprinklers were installed at the facility, and no personnel was at the facility when the fire broke out. The incident resulted in fire code changes in the City of Georgetown.

