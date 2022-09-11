ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

City of Austin to launch disaster resilience hubs

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching various "resilience hubs" to better prepare the community for a range of natural disaster threats. Resilience hubs are intended to complement emergency responses and operations, as well as act as trusted neighborhood spaces to strengthen community ties and provide basic needs when disasters occur. These hubs will focus on threats like flooding, drought, extreme heat and wildfires and will be placed throughout areas that have vulnerable populations.
Residents in Austin encouraged to answer survey questions over I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is asking for public feedback regarding the project to rebuild and update portions of Interstate 35 through Central Austin. On Aug. 27, the City of Austin partnered with the Downtown Austin Alliance and held a public open house for residents' opinions over the "Our Future 35: Austin's Cap and Stitch Program." They are now offering a virtual survey for those that want to add a comment but were unable to attend in-person.
New report says many people still struggle with access to food in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — While Austin is home to legendary breakfast tacos and farm-to-table restaurants, affordability and access to food remain a challenge for many. The State of the Food System report found that food insecurity in Travis County is still up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused massive disruptions in all industries, down to the way food is produced, locally and nationally.
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
Austin City Council votes to reinstate license plate reader program

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council voted to reinstate the Austin Police Department's license plate reader program on Thursday. Those are cameras that take photos of license plates and store them in a database. The program reportedly helps police find out if someone is driving a vehicle that's connected to a crime.
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
Austin police officers involved in pair of early-morning crashes

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of early-morning crashes at 15th Street and Interstate 35 involved Austin Police Department officers. The first crash happened shortly before midnight when an officer was working a scene and a vehicle crashed into a car at the same location. After that crash, other officers...
New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
Man injured in possible road rage shooting on William Cannon

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible road rage incident in Austin shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday led to one man being shot. Police say the incident happened in the street outside of a Circle K convenience store on William Cannon Drive near Bluff Springs Road. The injured man, who was driving an SUV that was also shot up, managed to drive a short distance to a 7-Eleven on Ben White Boulevard to get help.
Georgetown community to mark 1-year anniversary of Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Sunday, the Georgetown community will gather to remember the lives of 75 pets who were killed in a fire at a boarding facility one year ago. On Sept. 18, 2021, a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort killed 75 dogs who were trapped inside. No smoke alarm or sprinklers were installed at the facility, and no personnel was at the facility when the fire broke out. The incident resulted in fire code changes in the City of Georgetown.
Annual 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser begins on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 13th annual "Dam That Cancer" fundraiser. People are competing in a 21-mile paddleboard contest across the entire length of Lake Austin, from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam. The fundraiser is hosted by Flatwater Foundation, a nonprofit that provides access to mental health...
Austin Energy upgrades over 600 streetlights to improve safety on West Campus

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy, in collaboration with on-campus organizations, is bringing more light and safety to the West Campus area. The electricity company collaborated with SafeHorns, the on-campus safety organization associated with the University of Texas, and other city resources to help address the issues of low or lack of lighting throughout the West Campus district of the city, which includes both public and commercial properties.
Austin Muslim organization offering 'Islam 101' courses for community members

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Austin Network for Islamic Studies (ANIS) is offering a free course to learn more about Islam. ANIS, an Islamic school in Austin, is offering a free "Introduction to Islam" class to offer community members a way to learn and be immersed in Islam by local Muslims. The first session begins on Sept. 24, and goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
