Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
Popculture
Demi Lovato Announces Retirement From Touring
Demi Lovato's touring era may be coming to an end. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 30, didn't shy away from the effects of touring on her Instagram Story as she declared her HOLY FVCK tour her "last" before deleting her previous statement. "I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore," Lovato began in a since-deleted Instagam Story Tuesday.
Popculture
'The View' Co-Hosts Stunned After Making Major Observation About Whoopi Goldberg
The View hosts have been sitting alongside Whoopi Goldberg for years, but they finally noticed something peculiar about her. She has no eyebrows! Goldberg, 66, said she has not had eyebrows since she was a child. The topic came up when the hosts were discussing the current "no brow" trend that stars like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Kendall Jenner are following during the Sept. 13 episode.
Popculture
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Reveals 90-Pound Weight Loss
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating a 90-lb. weight loss as The Talk premieres its 13th season on CBS. The longtime co-host, 58, revealed to PEOPLE in a new interview that she's been on a wellness journey over the past year and a half that's kept her from needing to undergo gastric bypass surgery.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Host Tyra Banks Claims New 'Intense and Exciting' Format is Giving Her Trouble
Changes are in store for Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks recently discussed the "intense and exciting" developments for the 31st season of the reality competition. Banks, 48, told Us Weekly on Sept. 15, "The new 'no commercials' format is intense and exciting. There's no way I could handle this new format alone." This year, Alfonso Ribeiro will join the television personality as co-host for the first time."We no longer have commercial time to clear sets. It's nonstop action. So, having a new host allows for cut-aways from the stage so that the crew can get the next act ready," she continued.
Popculture
Trisha Paytas Gives Birth to Baby Daughter With a Wild Name Choice After Queen Elizabeth Viral Rumors
Trisha Paytas has announced the birth of her daughter. "She has arrived," Paytas wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 15. The post also featured a heart emoji in the caption. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon." The post features a photo of the baby girl in a hospital bed holding Malibu Barbie, who was born the day before. The mother and daughter are wearing matching strawberry-themed pajamas. In a different photo, Paytas is seen holding the infant, alongside her husband Moses Hacmon. This comes after Paytas trended online after a viral meme joked about how the Queen Elizabeth II's death, saying her daughter would be reincarnated as Paytas' child.
Popculture
'The View' Alum Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child
Meghan McCain is going to be a mother again. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with her husband Ben, and her due date isn't too far away. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited." McCain shared a picture of 23-month-old Liberty drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister." The conversation paired the photo with a note that talks about how the girls will run the world in their household. "We're all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…" The couple welcomed Liberty in Sept. 2020. Earlier that year, they announced the pregnancy, just eight months after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.
Popculture
Netflix Bids Farewell to Beloved '90s Sitcom
Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Bachelorette': Michelle Young Caught DMing 'Very Famous Country Music Singer' Ahead of Breakup
The Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya claims he caught his ex, Michelle Young, sending private direct messages to a "very famous country singer." The alleged incident played a part in his trust issues with Young. Olukoya, 28, and Young, 29, broke up in June, less than a year after they got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 18 finale in December 2021.
Popculture
Renée Zellweger's Boyfriend Ant Anstead Reveals the Role She Played in Planning His Son's Birthday
Renée Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead celebrated his son's birthday recently and even revealed that his loving girlfriend had a hand in helping plan the party. Over on Instagram, Anstead shared some photos from his son Hudson's 3rd birthday party. Down in the comments, a follower asked about "Ren," referring to Zellweger, to which Anstead replied, "Oh she's there! She helped plan the whole party! Two lucky boys!"
Popculture
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Krysten Is Done 'Walking on Eggshells' for Mitch in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten is done working overtime to make her marriage with Mitch work. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds sit down with Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss their marital issues when Krysten reveals she's hit a breaking point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First With LaNisha Cole
Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby. The Wild N' Out creator announced the birth of his ninth child, and the first with his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha, and their newborn baby girl, who appears to have been born by C-section. "Once again, Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." Cannon added: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."
Popculture
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Madisen Beith Reveals Her New Relationship After Split From Christian in Exclusive Season Finale Sneak Peek
Madisen Beith has a new man in her life following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Christian. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star reveals in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale that since going to stay with her best friend Autumn's family back in Arkansas, she and Autumn's brother Josh "really hit it off" and started dating.
Popculture
Jason Momoa Shows off New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa surprised fans last week by cutting off his infamous hair, and now he has emerged with a new large tattoo on his head. The Dune star, 43, shared the intricate tribal tattoo on Instagram Wednesday. His body art is displayed in a short video where he walks up to a plane, recording while boarding a flight for New Zealand. "I got something special for you," he said, teasing the fans, "I got something pretty special for ya! Chief of War coming for ya baby!" Momoa then removed his hat to reveal the artwork on the side of his head.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Knows 'The End is Near' for His 40 Years With Game Show
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune for 40 years now, but he's shown no sign of retiring. That time will come eventually though, he admitted in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. The syndicated version of Wheel started its 40th season on Monday. "In most television shows by...
Popculture
Rocker Cancels Tour Due to His Mental Health: 'Friends Have Been Worried About Me'
Singer Sam Fender canceled his upcoming tour to take care of his own mental health. In an emotional statement published Monday, the "Seventeen Going Under" singer said he has "neglected" himself for over a year and was not dealing with things that "deeply affected" him. The 28-year-old said his friends and colleagues have been concerned about his well-being.
Popculture
'Next Karate Kid' Star Hillary Swank Addresses Potential 'Cobra Kai' Appearance
Cobra Kai Season 5 was released on Netflix earlier this month and features cameo appearances from Karate Kid alums Sean Kanan and Robyn Lively who both were featured in The Karate Kid Part III. And while the series has not been renewed for Season 6 yet, fans are wondering if an appearance from The Next Karate Kid alum Hilary Swank is coming soon. Swank recently appeared at a TCA event for her new show Alaska Daily and was asked about having a role in Cobra Kai.
Comments / 0