BGSU celebrates 100 years of Homecoming with weekend festivities
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — From Thursday through Sunday, BGSU will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the university's Homecoming festivities with four days of events for alumni, students, employees and other community members. The university underwent a plethora of changes in the past several years, including construction on buildings both...
Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen
TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
GO 419 | Apple Week at Sauder Village
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village is hosting special events all weekend to celebrate some of the first harvests of the fall: apples. The 140-year-old cider press grinds together sweet and tart apples and squeezes out cider the old-fashioned way, and it can only be seen doing so one week a year.
Wood County Plays' second inclusive playground coming together in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Volunteers are hard at work putting together the second inclusive playground in Wood County. Wood County Plays' 10-thousand-square-foot project will allow kids and families of all abilities to have a safe place to play at Carter Park in Bowling Green. All of the people helping...
13abc.com
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
LOOK: $750,000 can buy you this Mediterranean Revival-style Luna Pier home
LUNA PIER, Mich. — One of the most unique homes on the market in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan is just steps away from Lake Erie in Luna Pier, Michigan. The three-story brick home located at 4642 Allen Cove Rd. was built in 2005 and has been for sale for about a month and a half. The list price is $750,000.
Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks of in Bowling Green this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival is happening down in Bowling Green!. Every year, thousands of artists from all around the world make their way to downtown BG. Both bands and visual artists are set to perform or have their art on display throughout the weekend.
crawfordcountynow.com
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
Alicia's Closet NWO offers clothing, support for foster families
FREMONT, Ohio — Being a foster family can be fulfilling work for those taking care of children in need. But, it can also be tiring and expensive. Alicia's Closet NWO, a non-profit in Fremont that was launched as the first branch of the Columbus, Ohio-based organization, is designed to ease some of those burdens by providing clothing for foster children.
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
Clyde family remembers and honors late daughter
CLYDE, Ohio — Childhood cancer impacts thousands of families every year, something the Brown family knows all too well. Alexa Brown passed away from a cancerous brain tumor she developed when she was just eight years old. Following her death, her family created a foundation in her honor to help raise money for childhood cancer research.
13abc.com
Fostoria residents complain about stinky, bad-tasting water
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A combination of warm water and lack of rain has led to numerous complaints the taste and smell coming out of taps in Fostoria. City officials attributed the problem to issues with their reservoirs. “Each year at this time, the cool nights and warm water temperatures...
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
Lucas County 911 committee calls for change to funding model after call center consolidation
TOLEDO, Ohio — No matter where you live in Lucas County, if you call 911, someone at the joint dispatch center in Toledo will answer, rather than your local police department. This is because Lucas County recently consolidated eight 911 call centers into one central dispatch with the goal...
Sylvania spa plans anniversary
SYLVANIA, Ohio — A local spa is celebrating a major milestone and the owner wants you to take advantage. Jamie Stiriz owns Stilla Salon Spa and Boutique in Sylvania. She said her hope for her business is that it will help customers focus on self care. "Many of us...
Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station
TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
13abc.com
New roundabout opens in Waterville
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Business Owner Honored By Young Retailer Of The Year Nomination
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS AND DIY’S … Will Cable has everything you need for your hardware and lumber needs right in downtown Pioneer, Ohio. Will is happy to announce that they are in the process of renaming Hometown Hardware,” Do It Best Building Center” as he now offers everything needed for r...
