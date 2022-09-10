Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
Ithaca College student from N.J. killed in upstate N.Y. crash, authorities say
A 20-year-old Ithaca College sophomore from New Jersey was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday near the upstate New York campus, authorities said. Shea T. Colbert was driving southeast on Coddington Road in Ithaca when he veered off the road and struck multiple trees, New York State Police said in a statement.
whcuradio.com
New Jersey woman killed in Ithaca crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A sophomore at Ithaca College is dead after a crash Saturday in the town of Ithaca. State Police say 20-year-old Shea Colbert was driving on Coddington Road when she suddenly left the road and crashed into multiple trees in a wooded area. The native of Bridgewater, New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was driving with her, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation into the crash is now underway.
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
Cashing in on ATV riders
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
WFMZ-TV Online
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires
HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX43.com
Maple Grove Raceway new co-owner, pro stock driver Kyle Koretsky talks before NHRA nationals | Sunday Sitdown
MOHNTON, Pa. — Are you ready to hear the roar and feel the power of the NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway this weekend?. Download the FOX43 app here. The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals hit the green light for three days of racing starting on Thursday morning Sept. 15 and going through Sunday, Sept.18 at the famed Berks County track.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County borough considers ordinance making it legal to ride ATVs, dirt bikes on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - As cities across Pennsylvania work to get illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off the street, one place is about to welcome them in. On Tuesday, Minersville Borough Council in Schuylkill County is voting on an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road vehicles on borough streets.
abc27.com
Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
PhillyBite
Exploring Bucks County Pennsylvania
Bucks County is a stunning rural area that attracts visitors worldwide for its beauty and charm. It is home to charming small towns and rolling hills of pastures and vineyards. It also features scenic Delaware River Valley and winding roads with historic barns and covered bridges. Here are some highlights you should not miss while visiting Bucks County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pikecountycourier.com
Pepsi truck hits utility pole prolonging PCLP power outages
A Pepsi tractor-trailer headed down Broad St. in Milford took down a utility pole in front of Wells Fargo Bank at about 9 a.m. this morning, realtor Dave Chant said. A power outage that began on Monday afternoon when a dump truck downed wires near Perkins and Farm Plus a few miles down Route 6 and 209 will likely be extended by many hours.
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at Pa. hospital after crash, official says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
Shuttered Berks County Pool Could Be Transformed Into Exactly What Residents Asked For: Report
Some 60 residents in Reading could have their wishes for the East Reading Pool granted. They wanted a parking lot for the pool closed since 2015 and, according to WFMZ, they could be getting just that — complete with 63 spaces. The Reading City Council talked about handing over...
‘Major road closure’ set Wednesday-Thursday in Bethlehem Township
Bethlehem Township police warned motorists Tuesday of what they’re calling a “major route/road closure.”. Brodhead Road will be closed west of Nazareth Pike (Route 191) starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through the end of the day Thursday, police said. The closure is to accommodate maintenance and repairs to...
Bucks County, Surrounding Areas See Influx of New Yorkers Moving In, Changing Median Household Income
The trend has caused a positive uptick in real estate prices and wealth indexes in Bucks County. Bucks County is one of several areas near Philadelphia that has been seeing an influx of New York natives moving in over the last few years. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the trend for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Last outdoor dining tent in one Bucks County town could soon be gone
The township has not given a deadline for when the tent needs to come down. Kevin Glasson says he filed paperwork with the zoning board to make the tent permanent.
USA Cut Days After 9/11 Continues to Grow in New York Field Over 20 Years Later
A symbol that remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and honors how our country came together after the terror attacks continue to grow in a field in New York more than 20 years later. Gary and Darlene Cronk created the patriotic tribute, cutting U-S-A into their farmland days...
skooknews.com
$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
Comments / 0