Williamson, NY

News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

New Jersey woman killed in Ithaca crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A sophomore at Ithaca College is dead after a crash Saturday in the town of Ithaca. State Police say 20-year-old Shea Colbert was driving on Coddington Road when she suddenly left the road and crashed into multiple trees in a wooded area. The native of Bridgewater, New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was driving with her, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation into the crash is now underway.
ITHACA, NY
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cashing in on ATV riders

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
MINERSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires

HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
#Troyer Manufacturing
abc27.com

Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Bucks County Pennsylvania

Bucks County is a stunning rural area that attracts visitors worldwide for its beauty and charm. It is home to charming small towns and rolling hills of pastures and vineyards. It also features scenic Delaware River Valley and winding roads with historic barns and covered bridges. Here are some highlights you should not miss while visiting Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Pepsi truck hits utility pole prolonging PCLP power outages

A Pepsi tractor-trailer headed down Broad St. in Milford took down a utility pole in front of Wells Fargo Bank at about 9 a.m. this morning, realtor Dave Chant said. A power outage that began on Monday afternoon when a dump truck downed wires near Perkins and Farm Plus a few miles down Route 6 and 209 will likely be extended by many hours.
MILFORD, PA
skooknews.com

$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA

