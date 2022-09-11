Read full article on original website
WSET
Deputies in Henry Co. seeking to identify individuals in shoplifting investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public with a shoplifting investigation on Wednesday. This incident occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd, in Martinsville. If anyone knows the identity of the individuals in the pictures please contact Deputy N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or...
Danville Police find missing woman
UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Motorcyclist dead after police pursuit ends in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit that ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police...
VSP investigating Campbell Co. pursuit that ended in fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, that resulted in a fatal crash on Sept. 13. According to officials, the crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County. VSP says, the traffic pursuit began when […]
WDBJ7.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash after being chased from Campbell County to Pittsylvania County
CAMPBELL COUNTY/PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a crash after being chased by police from Campbell County to Pittsylvania County Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:41 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29...
wakg.com
Police Chase Ends With Fatal Motorcycle Accident
A high speed motorcycle chase ended with a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night. According to WSLS the pursuit started in Campbell County when a Virginia Police State Trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the driver...
wakg.com
Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run
A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
wfirnews.com
Shooting incident; details limited
(from Roanoke PD) On September 12 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Details...
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
wakg.com
Gretna Man Charged in Murder
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania County jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
WSLS
Man arrives at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Monday. Authorities said they were notified at about 5:10 p.m. and arrived to find an adult male victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
abc45.com
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
WSLS
“He’s an angel walking with us”: Community remembers Giles County man who died after crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man known for his kindness and his love for country music was hit by a vehicle on Labor Day and died Monday after a weeklong fight in the hospital, Virginia State Police confirmed. The victim of the crash, 60-year-old William Peoples, was...
WSLS
TSA stops Pulaski County woman with loaded gun at ROA airport
ROANOKE, Va. – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Pulaski County woman from bringing a loaded gun onto her flight Tuesday. The gun was a .380 caliber handgun that held six bullets. A TSA officer noticed the gun on the X-ray monitor in the woman’s carry-on. TSA...
whee.net
Grand Jury in Patrick County hands down indictments
A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 37 indictments on Friday against 22 people. Among them, David Howard Childress III was indicted on four counts of abduction, two counts of rape and stalking. Jonathon Jarrell was indicted for taking indecent liberties by a parent with a child and aggravated sex with a victim under the age of 13.
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
supertalk929.com
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
whee.net
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
