ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike

The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

3726 State St 138, Santa Barbara, CA 9310

Tucked toward the back of the complex affording ultimate privacy, This unit shines in its immaculate condition. Meticulously maintained by its original owner, this 3 1/2 year old unit has all the amenities associated with Estancia. A stone's throw from Whole Foods and close by to many restaurants and Gelson's shopping as well as the newest addition to grocery shopping: Bristol Farms in La Cumbre Plaza. This is ''food Nirvana''!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?

The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Under the Goleta Pier

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura

The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Humid#Fruit
Noozhawk

James ‘Jim’ Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022

James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director

Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Hears Community Feedback, Concerns About Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Project

Goleta's Ellwood Mesa is a stop for monarch butterflies migrating each winter, and the city is collecting public input for its habitat management plan. More than two dozen community members gathered Monday evening for a city workshop on the plan, which includes updated signage, a new viewing area, the planting of trees and shrubs, and a new boardwalk.
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Noozhawk

False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School

Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Romps in Channel League Girls Tennis Opener

The Royals are 5-0. Support Noozhawk Today!. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team Wins Season Opener

The Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey club team won its season opener in dramatic fashion and then raised the championship banner for winning the 2021-22 Los Angeles Kings High School League title. Addison Headley scored a short-handed goal with three seconds left in sudden-death overtime for a 6-5 win over...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Posts Victories in Girls Volleyball, Tennis

Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy