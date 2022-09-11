STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The One Boro Commission, formerly known as Statesboro's Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, is accepting applications for member appointments. According to an official statement from city officials, One Boro's mission is, "to foster innovation, community awareness and ownership of public policy while also seeking to improve experiences for every citizen of Statesboro through open communication and collaboration."

