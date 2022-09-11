ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

WTGS

Chatham County hosts small business grant promotional event

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Small business owners gathered at a promotional event on Wednesday for the Chatham County Small Business Grant Program. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners announced in March that they had approved a $2 million fund to help small businesses in unincorporated parts of the county bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.
WTGS

Georgia Southern teaches fire safety with heated demonstration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — September is Fire Campus Safety month, and Georgia Southern University is teaching students the importance of fire safety and preparedness. At the university’s “Up in Flames” event on Wednesday, firefighters set three mock dorms on fire to demonstrate how quickly a fire can develop and spread.
WTGS

Feed the Boro hosting September food drop Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Feed the Boro (FTB) will host their September Food Drop on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Statesboro High School. The food drop is a collaboration between FTB and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Volunteers will be distributing enough food to feed 1,000 families for a week, according to FTB.
WTGS

Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
WTGS

Statesboro opens applications for 'One Boro' commission appointments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The One Boro Commission, formerly known as Statesboro's Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, is accepting applications for member appointments. According to an official statement from city officials, One Boro's mission is, "to foster innovation, community awareness and ownership of public policy while also seeking to improve experiences for every citizen of Statesboro through open communication and collaboration."
WTGS

Small businesses in Savannah starting to shake off effects of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Coming down off the effects of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry over the past two years, tourism leaders say small businesses in Savannah are picking back up and are growing stronger. The owner of one business, in particular, said that despite COVID-19 challenges, opening a...
WTGS

3 weapons found in a vehicle at Effingham County High School

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Effingham County school administrators and law enforcement conducted a safety sweep at Effingham County High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and found three weapons in a vehicle. School officials said there were no verbal or written threats, and sweeps were also conducted at Effingham...
WTGS

Man missing from Lobeco area found safe and unharmed

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that Demille Parker Sr. was found safe and unharmed on Tuesday, as of 4:30 p.m. Demille Parker Sr., 43, was last seen by his girlfriend early on Monday. He was reported missing from the Lobeco area of Beaufort County.
