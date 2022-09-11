Read full article on original website
Chatham County hosts small business grant promotional event
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Small business owners gathered at a promotional event on Wednesday for the Chatham County Small Business Grant Program. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners announced in March that they had approved a $2 million fund to help small businesses in unincorporated parts of the county bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.
WTGS
United Way announces campaign to advance literacy in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) announced an initiative to advance early language and literacy in Chatham County through a new award at a press conference Tuesday morning. United Way announced the organization has been chosen as one of two statewide to receive a...
WTGS
Georgia Southern teaches fire safety with heated demonstration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — September is Fire Campus Safety month, and Georgia Southern University is teaching students the importance of fire safety and preparedness. At the university’s “Up in Flames” event on Wednesday, firefighters set three mock dorms on fire to demonstrate how quickly a fire can develop and spread.
WTGS
St. Joseph/Candler's Angels of Mercy donate thousands of school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A group of volunteers from St. Joseph/Candler Health System donated over 70,000 school supplies to children in need throughout Chatham County. The Angels of Mercy have been collecting school supplies for the community for over twenty years. Long-time member Joseph Loya said he joined the...
WTGS
Volunteers host 'Out of the Darkness Community Walk' in Savannah for suicide awareness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — September is known as Suicide Prevention Month and volunteers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are raising funds and hosting an event to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The Out of The Darkness Community Walk is a fundraiser event and an opportunity for communities...
WTGS
Feed the Boro hosting September food drop Saturday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Feed the Boro (FTB) will host their September Food Drop on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Statesboro High School. The food drop is a collaboration between FTB and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Volunteers will be distributing enough food to feed 1,000 families for a week, according to FTB.
WTGS
Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
WTGS
Statesboro opens applications for 'One Boro' commission appointments
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The One Boro Commission, formerly known as Statesboro's Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, is accepting applications for member appointments. According to an official statement from city officials, One Boro's mission is, "to foster innovation, community awareness and ownership of public policy while also seeking to improve experiences for every citizen of Statesboro through open communication and collaboration."
WTGS
Small businesses in Savannah starting to shake off effects of COVID-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Coming down off the effects of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry over the past two years, tourism leaders say small businesses in Savannah are picking back up and are growing stronger. The owner of one business, in particular, said that despite COVID-19 challenges, opening a...
WTGS
Port Wentworth officials, residents discuss restructuring planning and zoning board
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Port Wentworth City Council discussed a possible restructuring of the city's planning and zoning board Tuesday night. This was the first reading of an ordinance proposing a restructuring of the board. The current board is made up of five members, including the chairman.
WTGS
'It's not beautiful:' Broughton St. businesses disappointed by streetscape maintenance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah city officials say the Broughton streetscape project is in its final phases, but some business owners said they are disappointed by the results so far. "It looks terrible," said Katie Cassidy, owner of Edgewater Drive. "One, there’s graffiti everywhere, and then as far as...
WTGS
Chatham County Police to activate speed cameras at three additional schools
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department will activate school zone speed cameras for three additional schools, starting Monday, according to police officials. The cameras will be in operation in the areas of St. James, Hesse K-8, and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. For the first...
WTGS
3 weapons found in a vehicle at Effingham County High School
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Effingham County school administrators and law enforcement conducted a safety sweep at Effingham County High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and found three weapons in a vehicle. School officials said there were no verbal or written threats, and sweeps were also conducted at Effingham...
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia indicts 6 defendants on firearm possession charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted six defendants on federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The cases were brought to court as a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which has led to the charging of over 770 defendants on illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.
WTGS
Man missing from Lobeco area found safe and unharmed
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that Demille Parker Sr. was found safe and unharmed on Tuesday, as of 4:30 p.m. Demille Parker Sr., 43, was last seen by his girlfriend early on Monday. He was reported missing from the Lobeco area of Beaufort County.
WTGS
Driver leads police chase driving wrong way, crashes into 2 vehicles in Savannah: GSP
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver led Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers on a chase driving the wrong way Wednesday afternoon before crashing into two vehicles, according to officials. GSP confirmed the driver of the vehicle they were pursuing has died. According to GSP, Troopers attempted to stop a...
WTGS
Election Day is near; what voters need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Election season is almost here, and early voting for the November election starts on Oct. 17. Election officials say they’re expecting a lot more foot traffic where people will vote in person for this election. “It’s a very busy time. Preparation for an...
WTGS
Inmate located after escaping from prison work detail in Bulloch County: Deputies
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has located Spencer Popwell, who escaped from prison, according to officials. According to Statesboro Police and BCSO, Statesboro High School had to be put on lockdown after 51-year-old Popwell escaped from the Department of Corrections on Monday. He escaped from a prison work detail.
