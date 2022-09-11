ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

philomathnews.com

Philomath takes care of Estacada in boys soccer, 3-0

More than a week had passed since the Philomath High boys had seen competition when the Warriors hosted against Estacada on Thursday afternoon. The Warriors pulled out a 1-0 victory over Cottage Grove back on Sept. 6 on a goal in the 73rd minute. Seth Arthurs, who scored twice in...
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

PHS girls throw down 8-0 win at Estacada

The Philomath High School girls soccer team improved to 2-1 on the season with an 8-0 victory at Estacada Thursday night. The Warriors scored their sixth, seventh and eighth goals in the 76th, 78th and 80th minutes to end the game on the mercy rule. Officials blew the final whistle with just 24 seconds remaining. It was the team’s second straight 8-0 mercy win.
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Gallery: PHS boys soccer vs. Estacada (Sept. 15, 2022)

Brad Fuqua has covered the Philomath area since 2014 as the editor of the now-closed Philomath Express and currently as publisher/editor of the Philomath News. He has worked as a professional journalist since 1988 at daily and weekly newspapers in Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, Arizona, Montana and Oregon.
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Talk Like a Pirate Day celebration coming Sept. 19

Folks may want to spend the next few days brushing up on their pirate lingo while coming up with a good costume. That’s because a special Talk Like a Pirate event has been organized for Monday, Sept. 19 in Philomath. Talk Like a Pirate will run from 6-8:30 p.m....
PHILOMATH, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Police Beating in Cottage Grove

When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
philomathnews.com

Smithsonian traveling exhibition makes stop in Philomath

A Smithsonian traveling exhibition that explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of Indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied is now available for viewing at the Philomath Museum through Nov. 26. “Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science” tells four inspiring stories of environmental and cultural restoration...
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PORTLAND, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
OAKRIDGE, OR

