philomathnews.com
Philomath takes care of Estacada in boys soccer, 3-0
More than a week had passed since the Philomath High boys had seen competition when the Warriors hosted against Estacada on Thursday afternoon. The Warriors pulled out a 1-0 victory over Cottage Grove back on Sept. 6 on a goal in the 73rd minute. Seth Arthurs, who scored twice in...
philomathnews.com
PHS girls throw down 8-0 win at Estacada
The Philomath High School girls soccer team improved to 2-1 on the season with an 8-0 victory at Estacada Thursday night. The Warriors scored their sixth, seventh and eighth goals in the 76th, 78th and 80th minutes to end the game on the mercy rule. Officials blew the final whistle with just 24 seconds remaining. It was the team’s second straight 8-0 mercy win.
philomathnews.com
Gallery: PHS boys soccer vs. Estacada (Sept. 15, 2022)
Brad Fuqua has covered the Philomath area since 2014 as the editor of the now-closed Philomath Express and currently as publisher/editor of the Philomath News. He has worked as a professional journalist since 1988 at daily and weekly newspapers in Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, Arizona, Montana and Oregon.
At least 1 person pulled from crash in Hillsboro
A person was pulled from a vehicle involved in a crash off NE Cornell Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
philomathnews.com
Talk Like a Pirate Day celebration coming Sept. 19
Folks may want to spend the next few days brushing up on their pirate lingo while coming up with a good costume. That’s because a special Talk Like a Pirate event has been organized for Monday, Sept. 19 in Philomath. Talk Like a Pirate will run from 6-8:30 p.m....
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
philomathnews.com
Smithsonian traveling exhibition makes stop in Philomath
A Smithsonian traveling exhibition that explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of Indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied is now available for viewing at the Philomath Museum through Nov. 26. “Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science” tells four inspiring stories of environmental and cultural restoration...
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
kptv.com
Salem woman ‘extremely relieved’ after learning Vitae Springs Fire 100% contained
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a long day for Judy Turner, who had to leave her home off of River Road South in Salem because of a high-risk grass fire near Vitae Springs Road. “It wasn’t until somewhere between midnight and (3 a.m. Saturday) that our area was...
KGW
Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire is polluting air across western Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Portland air is rated ”moderate,” but air in Oakridge, near the big wildfire, is rated “hazardous.” Here’s how yo.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
PGE shuts off power in five more areas
UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
