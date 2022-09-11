Coroner confirms death of 12-year-old boy was accidental drowning

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday evening in Luzerne County after accidentally drowning, the coroner confirms.

Officials say Saturday around 2:15 p.m. first responders were dispatched to Coal Creek, in Plymouth, at the intersection of Krest and Mras Streets, for an incident in which a 12-year-old boy jumped into the creek and did not resurface.

A press release from the coroner’s office reads Dive Rescue Teams found the boy in around 15 to 20 feet of water. He was removed and transported to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Emergency Room.

Acting Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs told Eyewitness News the boy was pronounced dead at the Geisinger ER.

Dr. Charles Siebert performed an autopsy on Monday and determined the cause of death is drowning and the manner in which he died was accidental.

All future questions should be directed to the Plymouth Borough Police.

