Kalamazoo County, MI

Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
