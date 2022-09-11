Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects accused of stealing more than $50K from Holland Buddhist temple
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for five suspects accused of stealing more than $50,000 in cash and religious artifacts from the Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland. Police say the burglary happened sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the grounds...
wtvbam.com
“Suicidal suspect” who shot at Branch County deputies taken into custody
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
Eaton County Sheriff's Office involved in police chase through mid-Michigan
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office was involved in a police chase that started in Branch and Calhoun counties, went through Eaton and Jackson counties and ended in Eaton Rapids.
wkzo.com
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office: Nathaniel Brown found, investigation ongoing
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 Nathaniel Brown was found. An investigation into his disappearance is still ongoing.
wkzo.com
Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home on temple property
Five people took part in a home invasion at the Lao Buddhist Temple property near Holland on Sunday, deputies say.
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Former Kent Co. deputy pleads not guilty in alleged August assault case
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of assaulting a man at a Lansing area rest stop while he was off-duty entered a “not guilty” plea in district court Thursday morning. Marcelo Aranda of Allendale faces one count of assault and battery...
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
Dad after 7-year-old ODs: ‘It’s tough every day’
The father of a 7-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose said he 'went against his gut' in allowing the boy to stay with his mother.
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
wtvbam.com
Charges filed following alleged strangulation incidents at North Michigan Avenue residence
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis resident has been charged with two felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence following a pair of alleged strangulation incidents earlier this week in Coldwater. An arraignment was held...
Man charged for ‘domestic disturbance’ in Jenison
A man has been charged after reports of reckless driving and a fire at a home in Jenison on Friday, deputies say.
Family remembers Grand Rapids teen who died after US-131 rollover crash
An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids has died three days after a rollover crash on US-131. FOX 17 will share more from Corlew's mother on our 10/11 pm shows.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
