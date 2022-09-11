ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell woman achieves 100th birthday

By Jacob Thompson
 5 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Living for a whole century — that’s what Martha Masternick of Campbell achieved.

Her and her family were at Vernon’s Cafe in Niles celebrating her birthday.

Boardman store a hidden gem for TV, movie props

Masternick live through the Great Depression and her late husband served in World War II.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.

WADSWORTH, OH
