Campbell woman achieves 100th birthday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Living for a whole century — that’s what Martha Masternick of Campbell achieved.
Her and her family were at Vernon's Cafe in Niles celebrating her birthday.
Masternick live through the Great Depression and her late husband served in World War II.
Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.
