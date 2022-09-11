ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Ahlers, Mitchell star for ECU in win over Old Dominion

 5 days ago

Holton Ahlers threw for two touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell added two on the ground and East Carolina pulled away from Old Dominion 39-21 on Saturday.

Hayden Wolff's 18-yard TD pass to Ali Jennings III early in the second half got Old Dominion (1-1) with two points but the Pirates (2-0) scored the next 23 points including two touchdowns by Rahjai Harris — one receiving and one rushing — and an 81-yard run by Mitchell.

Ahlers was 25-of-39 passing for 270 yards and Mitchell had 160 yards rushing on 18 carries. ECU, which fell by a point to then-No. 13 North Carolina State last week, outgained Old Dominion 531-286.

Wolff was 18 of 29 for 271 yards passing and three touchdowns, all to Jennings, who made eight catches for 196 yards.

The Monarchs were coming off a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech. They play at Virginia next week. ECU is home against Campbell.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap—top25.

The Associated Press

