Ahlers, Mitchell star for ECU in win over Old Dominion
Holton Ahlers threw for two touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell added two on the ground and East Carolina pulled away from Old Dominion 39-21 on Saturday.
Hayden Wolff's 18-yard TD pass to Ali Jennings III early in the second half got Old Dominion (1-1) with two points but the Pirates (2-0) scored the next 23 points including two touchdowns by Rahjai Harris — one receiving and one rushing — and an 81-yard run by Mitchell.
Ahlers was 25-of-39 passing for 270 yards and Mitchell had 160 yards rushing on 18 carries. ECU, which fell by a point to then-No. 13 North Carolina State last week, outgained Old Dominion 531-286.
Wolff was 18 of 29 for 271 yards passing and three touchdowns, all to Jennings, who made eight catches for 196 yards.
The Monarchs were coming off a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech. They play at Virginia next week. ECU is home against Campbell.
