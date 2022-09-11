ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Moussa guides Florida A&M to 23-13 victory over Albany State

 5 days ago

Jeremy Moussa passed for 230 yards and a touchdown, Jose Romo-Martinez kicked three field goals and Florida A&M turned back Division II-member Albany State 23-13 on Saturday.

Albany State led 7-0 after the first quarter on the strength of Marcuis Fulks' 7-yard scoring run.

Florida A&M (1-2) pulled even at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter on De'Andre Francis' 1-yard TD plunge. Romo-Martinez connected from 29 yards out and Moussa hit Xavier Smith for an 8-yard score and a 17-7 halftime lead.

Romo-Martinez added 24- and 31-yard field goals to stretch the Rattlers' advantage to 23-7 after three quarters.

Dionte Bonneau completed only 8 of 24 passes for 144 yards with two interceptions for the Golden Rams. Fulks had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Moussa completed 16 of 29 passes with one interception for Florida A&M. Smith finished with eight receptions for 118 yards.

