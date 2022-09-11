Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards
The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WYTV.com
Champion Day highlights kids with special abilities
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students with special needs felt the thrills of being an athlete Thursday. It was Canfield Schools’ second Champion Day. Students made their way through the pregame tunnel at Bob Dove Field where about 100 students with developmental disabilities from Mahoning County schools participated. They...
WYTV.com
Community to gather in honor of fallen officer
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community will come together this weekend to honor the life of fallen police officer Justin Leo. This year’s Officer Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run will take place Sunday. The free event kicks off around 4:30 p.m. near the American Legion in Girard. The race will start at 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
WYTV.com
Local ceremony kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. So, Youngstown’s Hispanic community held an opening ceremony. The ceremony was held at the OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) building on the south side, which is the center of the area’s Hispanic cultural organization.
WYTV.com
Youngstown schools encouraged by report card
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Ohio School Report cards look different this year. Schools are no longer rated with a letter grade. This year’s reports used a star-based system, rating the schools on a scale of one to five: Achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy. One star means a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Swap meet starts Friday at fairgrounds
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you like cars, follow your ears and nose to the Canfield Fairground this weekend. Dave & Ed’s Super Swap Meet is an outdoor market where 5,000 vendors will be selling cars, parts, tools and memorabilia. It’s expected to attract over 30,000 people for the weekend.
Hot Dog Shoppe feeling at home in Boardman
The Hot Dog Shoppe is progressing fast on its new location in Boardman.
WYTV.com
YSU fixture gets new name
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fixture on Youngstown State University’s campus is getting a name. The fountain just outside of Kilcawley Center is now named after Daniel H. Becker. He’s chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes. The area is now named “Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons.”...
WYTV.com
Former Colonial House restaurant in Youngstown catches fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department has responded to a fire in the Uptown District of Market Street. It’s at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants. Part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
Ohio police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
WYTV.com
Roads in Mill Creek to close for marathon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday will see some road closures for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run. The following roads in Mill Creek MetroPark will be closed to vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:. Bears Den Drive. Cross Drive.
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
WYTV.com
Work gives Mahoning River new life
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers celebrated the latest development in revitalizing the Mahoning River. The mayors of Struthers, Youngstown and Lowellville met Tuesday and talked about the next steps in revitalizing the river. The Struthers Dam is the second to be removed and just a few...
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
WYTV.com
Local museum closing for Christmas preparations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The first floor of the Arms Family Museum will close today for holiday preparations. Workers will begin preparing the 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit. During this time, admission will be half-price at The Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center in Youngstown. The Museum will also...
Youngstown detective facing OVI charge
A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving.
Comments / 0