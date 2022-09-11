ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Hundreds of dogs and their owners swimming and diving during Pooch Plunge in Durham

 5 days ago

Hundreds of dogs and their owners in Durham spent the day Saturday at the Durham Parks and Recreation's Pooch Plunge event.

Residents had to pre-register for the event ahead of time and provide proof of vaccines for their furry friends.

The pool party event was held at in the afternoon at Hillside pool on Sawyer Street for canine residents in the Durham area. It ended the outdoor swim season for Parks and Recreation.

Residents and their canine friends enjoyed the water at the enclosed pool area. Dogs were able to dive in or splash around in the pool.

