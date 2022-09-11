Read full article on original website
WVU sweeps doubleheader at Mountaineer Invitational
West Virginia volleyball earned a pair of wins to open its home slate at the Mountaineer Invitational on Thursday. Bailey Miller emerged as the Mountaineers’ leader in the victories as WVU defeated Merrimack in straight sets and Binghamton 3-1. The freshman outside hitter led WVU in scoring across the doubleheader with 32.5 points.
2022 WVU draft picks progressing in first season of pro baseball
Three former West Virginia baseball players heard their names called during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in July. While former Mountaineer draft picks, like Darius Hill and Michael Grove, have taken great strides in their baseball careers this season, this year’s crop of draft picks is just getting started.
WVU Sports Hall of Fame set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Towson football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the...
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
WVU’s backup QBs continue to “get a lot of work”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
Quick hits: Brown’s team is getting “back to work”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Neal Brown’s Mountaineers were stunned Saturday as they watched Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant streak down the sideline for a pick-six, sealing WVU’s 55-42 loss to the Jayhawks. History was attached to the defeat as it bore several not-so-positive firsts. Brown took his first...
West Virginia Ranks No. 25 in Week One Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking WVU...
Brown: Woods ruled out; other injury updates ahead of Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will be without starting cornerback Charles Woods once again this Saturday against Towson (2-0, 0-0 Colonial). Woods went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Mountaineers’ Week One contest...
What to look for at the Fairmont Farmers Market
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – For 304 TODAY, Lauren Winans checked out the Fairmont Farmers Market and talked to some local vendors. You can visit the market on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Palatine Park. Click here to see a list of more local farmers markets in north central West Virginia.
