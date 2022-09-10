Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Prediabetes
Prediabetes affects approximately 96 million adults in the United States and occurs when a person's blood sugar (glucose) levels are abnormally high but below the threshold for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. While the exact cause of prediabetes is unclear, experts believe this complex condition stems from various factors,...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
Warning as those suffering with sleep conditions at higher risk of deadly cancer and blood clots
LOUD snorers have a higher risk of cancer, a study found. The body is deprived of vital oxygen at night for people with obstructive sleep apnoea – around 1.5million Brits. Noisy sleepers are also more likely to develop blood clots and lose brain power faster as they get older.
MedicalXpress
Video: How is peripheral artery disease diagnosed?
Peripheral artery disease affects 8–10 million people in the U.S., most over age 65. But it also affects younger people who have additional risk factors, such as diabetes, smoking, obesity and high blood pressure. Also, 30% of Black Americans will develop peripheral artery disease, compared to 20% each from non-Hispanic white, Hispanic or Native American backgrounds.
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
Medical News Today
What are the common side effects of cholesterol medication?
Doctors prescribe cholesterol medications to help reduce harmful cholesterol levels in the blood. Although most people report no side effects, some may experience adverse effects. Cholesterol is essential for maintaining several body functions, such as hormone production and cell membrane formation. Low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) carry cholesterol from the liver to...
msn.com
Women with obesity and diabetes more like to have child with ADHD, study shows
WTAJ - A new study completed by the Endocrine Society shows women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to have a child with ADHD. Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD has been linked to children born from women who have diabetes and obesity. The study only found that this is associated with women who gain excessive weight during pregnancy.
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
healio.com
Speaker: Assess CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopause symptoms
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. — Menopausal hormone therapy can help alleviate severe vasomotor symptoms, but cardiologists should assess CV risk and consider several other factors when evaluating these patients, according to a speaker. Approximately 40% of a woman’s life is spent in menopause, and the average age of menopause...
Healthline
Does Hyperlipidemia Cause Symptoms?
Hyperlipidemia means that there are too many lipids, or fats, in your blood. Over time, these fats can block your arteries and lead to serious health complications. About. of adults in the United States have hyperlipidemia. Hyperlipidemia can be hard to identify in the early stages. It normally doesn’t cause...
entrepreneursbreak.com
What is Interventional Cardiology?
Interventional cardiology is a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease (CVD), including coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, angina, and other conditions. A Covington interventional cardiologist or cardiac surgeon, helps patients who have life-threatening heart conditions. What do interventional cardiologists do?. Interventional cardiologists...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Ovarian Dermoid Cysts
Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
Nature.com
Total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio is associated with metabolic syndrome in a very elderly Chinese population
Metabolic syndromeÂ (MetS) is currently a major public health challenge in young, middle aged and elderly population worldwide, but it is still not clear in very elderly population. This study was to investigate the potential association between total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio (THR) and MetS in a very elderly population in Chengdu. Totally, 1056 very elderly (aged"‰â‰¥"‰80Â years) in Chengdu community were enrolled in this study. Geographic characteristics of participants were collected and laboratory measurement was performed. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) was defined according to the Chinese and the international diabetes federation (IDF) criteria, respectively. Logistic analysis was used to investigate the potential association between the THR and MetS. Receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) analysis was used to evaluate the efficiency of THR in MetS predicting. Finally, 1038 participants were included in statistical analysis. The mean age was 83.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years and 52.6% participants were men and 21.6% suffered from MetS. Participants with MetS had relatively higher waist circumference, body weight, blood pressure, fast plasma glucose level, non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol level and THR. The logistic analysis revealed that the THR was associated with MetS according to both the Chinese (odds ratio (OR): 3.053, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.464"“3.782, P"‰<"‰0.001) and the IDF criteria (OR: 2.458, 95% CI 2.016"“2.995, P"‰<"‰0.001). ROC analysis found that the area under curve of the THR was 0.800 (95% CI 0.749"“0.852, P"‰<"‰0.001) and 0.727 (95% CI 0.669"“0.786, P"‰<"‰0.001) for predicting MetS according to the Chinese and the IDF criteria, respectively. The THR is associated with MetS in this community very elderly population in Chengdu.
2minutemedicine.com
Intraarterial therapy and t-PA increase reperfusion and functional independence after acute ischemic stroke [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Across several randomized controlled trials (Table I), patients treated with intraarterial therapy and intravenous (IV) tissue plasminogen activator (t-PA) had consistently improved functional outcomes compared to patients that received IV t-PA alone.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
Comments / 0