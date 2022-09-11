ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse routs UConn 48-14 to improve to 2-0

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Garrett Shrader threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Syracuse routed former Big East rival UConn 48-14 on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-4 junior completed 20 of his 23 passes for 287 yards as the Orange improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

Sean Tucker added 112 yards rushing on 27 carries with touchdown for the Orange, who scored on their first seven possessions.

Freshman Zion Turner went 14-of-17 for 92 yards and a touchdown and Nate Carter had 71 yards rushing for UConn (1-2) which has not beaten an FBS team since 2019.

Syracuse never trailed and scored on all five of its first-half drives, highlighted by a 47-yard strike from Shrader to Damien Alford which put the Orange up 17-0 and an 18-yard TD pass to Courtney Jackson just before halftime that made it 27-7.

The Orange put up 465 total yards and held UConn to just 202.

The Huskies scored on two big plays, a 28-yard second-quarter touchdown run by Devontae Houston and a 56-yard catch-and-run by receiver Aaron Turner in the third quarter.

Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt, who had three field goals and six extra points against UConn the last time the teams met in 2018, had field goals of 27 and 28 yards to go with six extra points in this one.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: The Huskies, who went 1-11 a year ago, have not beaten a Power Five team since a victory over Virginia in 2016. The Huskies last won back-to-back games in 2017 and UConn’s last win over Syracuse was a 28-21 decision at Rentschler Field in 2011.

Syracuse: Syracuse tied the all-time series with UConn and 6-6, but has won the last four games by a combined score of 170-69. The Orange, who went 2-3 away from home in 2021, don’t have another road game this season until Oct. 22 at Clemson.

UConn: Travels to Ann Arbor to face No. 4 Michigan next Saturday

Syracuse: The Orange return home to host Purdue.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

