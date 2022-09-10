Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is very, very impressed with his new head coach. Mike McDaniel notched his first career victory as a head coach when the Dolphins made easy work of the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami took a 17-0 lead into the half after McDaniel decided to go for it on 4th-and-7 from around midfield. Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass over the middle to Jaylen Waddle, who broke free and scampered into the end zone.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO