Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
Tony Romo fat shamed Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during CBS broadcast and fans are split
TONY ROMO caused a stir on social media during his NFL commentary on Sunday. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback joined his CBS Sports partner Jim Nantz in the booth again. Nantz and Romo were in Arizona to watch the Cardinals take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs ran away...
Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update
The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy G to Big D? No Dak Prescott; Cowboys Should Make Trade Call on QB Garoppolo
The Dallas Cowboys will now have to go the next six to eight weeks without Dak Prescott at quarterback.
With Harrison Butker ailing, Justin Reid shares Chiefs' kicking duties
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Butker was injured after the first kickoff and was successful on the PAT after the Chiefs' second touchdown. He reached the end zone on both his kickoffs. When...
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Easy Option for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have one for them.
Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves
In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 2?
The Kansas City Chiefs quieted all doubters to kick off the 2022 NFL season and the power rankings show it following Week 1. Everyone questioned how the team would look after offseason departures and they didn’t miss a beat during their dominant Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Tyreek Hill has hilarious quote about Dolphins going for it on 4th down
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is very, very impressed with his new head coach. Mike McDaniel notched his first career victory as a head coach when the Dolphins made easy work of the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami took a 17-0 lead into the half after McDaniel decided to go for it on 4th-and-7 from around midfield. Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass over the middle to Jaylen Waddle, who broke free and scampered into the end zone.
Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
Tuesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury reports of the week on Tuesday. This was the first actual practice of the week for both teams after an injury report in estimation was provided on Monday. Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Kansas State assistant Steve Stanard's offer to 2024 lineman leaves strong impression
More on the offer from Kansas State linebacker coach Steve Stanard to 2024 Missouri lineman Dontrell Holt.
Browns Re-Sign CB Herb Miller To Practice Squad
Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.
LOOK: Chiefs teasing throwback midfield logo, end zone design
The Kansas City Chiefs are teasing some big things for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. For the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium, the team will make an homage to the past with their end zone design and unveil a classic midfield logo at the stadium. They released a teaser video on Twitter that you can see at the top of the page.
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 1
Editor’s note: On Saturday, Ringer senior staff writer Jonathan Tjarks passed away. You can find information about how to support Jonathan’s family here. Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?
