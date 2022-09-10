ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

With Harrison Butker ailing, Justin Reid shares Chiefs' kicking duties

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Butker was injured after the first kickoff and was successful on the PAT after the Chiefs' second touchdown. He reached the end zone on both his kickoffs. When...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves

In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill has hilarious quote about Dolphins going for it on 4th down

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is very, very impressed with his new head coach. Mike McDaniel notched his first career victory as a head coach when the Dolphins made easy work of the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami took a 17-0 lead into the half after McDaniel decided to go for it on 4th-and-7 from around midfield. Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass over the middle to Jaylen Waddle, who broke free and scampered into the end zone.
AthlonSports.com

Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Browns Re-Sign CB Herb Miller To Practice Squad

Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Chiefs teasing throwback midfield logo, end zone design

The Kansas City Chiefs are teasing some big things for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. For the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium, the team will make an homage to the past with their end zone design and unveil a classic midfield logo at the stadium. They released a teaser video on Twitter that you can see at the top of the page.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 1

Editor’s note: On Saturday, Ringer senior staff writer Jonathan Tjarks passed away. You can find information about how to support Jonathan’s family here. Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?
NFL

