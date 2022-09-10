ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

WWE star has officially turned babyface

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE
Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win

Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.
TENNIS

