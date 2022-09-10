D23: Idea of ‘Skeleton Crew’ Came Together on ‘Spider-Man’ Set, First Look at Jude Law’s Character

Marvel Studios officially announced that they will be reviving Netflix's Daredevil series but are doing it as a reboot. Daredevil: Born Again will once again star Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as the Man Without Fear and the villainous Kingpin. There's no word on if the rest of the cast of the original series will return, but the series will not begin production until next year so anything could happen. Cox recently reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will appear in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so the character is already interacting with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo, The Hollywood Reporter got the chance to ask the actor which MCU stars he'd like to appear in Born Again, and he had a pretty interesting answer.

