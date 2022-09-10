D23: Idea of ‘Skeleton Crew’ Came Together on ‘Spider-Man’ Set, First Look at Jude Law’s Character

Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Begins in First Teaser
Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most stalwart stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, based on one of the most important Marvel Comics stories of the century. In the comic-book version, Marvel’s heroes discover that many of their own teammates and friends are actually sleeper agents from the alien race known as the Skrulls, who are capable of changing their shape to look like anyone.
D23 Expo: Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios showcase upcoming slate of series and films
Thousands of Marvel and Lucasfilm fans attending Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend in Anaheim, California got a peek at some the studios' biggest streaming and theatrical titles coming to Disney+ in the coming months and beyond. Fans got a glimpse of trailers for the Diego Luna-led Andor, streaming September...
Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Knows You Won't Believe Him When He Says He's Never Watched A Marvel Movie
Believe it or not, Michael Keaton has actually never watched a Marvel movie.
Marvel's Thunderbolts Confirms Its Line-Up of Heroes, Including The Winter Soldier
Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel supervillain team-up movie, has confirmed who'll be in the line-up: Red Guardian, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena, and The Winter Soldier. Revealed at D23 2022, the cast of Thunderbolts took to the stage to reveal the line up of Marvel's anti-hero team. Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra...
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
Florence Pugh Leads Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ With Sebastian Stan: Everything to Know So Far About Yelena and Bucky’s Movie
Don't worry, darling — Florence Pugh isn't going anywhere. She's already booked her next Marvel project with the all-star movie Thunderbolts alongside Sebastian Stan and more familiar faces. The superhero studio confirmed that the Oscar-nominated actress will lead the 2024 movie in September at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Pugh will reprise her role as […]
Marvel's Ironheart: The Entire Cast of the Disney+ MCU Show (So Far)
The cast of Marvel's Ironheart is continuing to grow, with more actors suiting up to star in the Disney+ MCU series alongside Dominique Thorne's titular hero, aka Riri Williams. You might have heard about Riri when she first made waves in the Marvel universe in 2016 in the pages of...
Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Reveals Which Marvel Stars He Wants to Cameo In the Series
Marvel Studios officially announced that they will be reviving Netflix's Daredevil series but are doing it as a reboot. Daredevil: Born Again will once again star Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as the Man Without Fear and the villainous Kingpin. There's no word on if the rest of the cast of the original series will return, but the series will not begin production until next year so anything could happen. Cox recently reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will appear in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so the character is already interacting with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo, The Hollywood Reporter got the chance to ask the actor which MCU stars he'd like to appear in Born Again, and he had a pretty interesting answer.
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
Ironheart trailer debuts at D23 and reveals Anthony Ramos' new Marvel villain
The first teaser trailer for new Disney Plus series Ironheart was shown behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23, where Total Film was on the ground in LA. In the teaser, Riri (Dominique Thorne) has a suit of armor – which may belong to Tony Stark, Rhodey, or someone else entirely – and says "I want to build something like that, but better." The trailer revealed that In the Heights' Anthony Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, while Community's Jim Rash is back as his MIT character from Captain America: Civil War.
Marvel Studios Reportedly Not Looking To Develop a MCU X-Men Project Anytime Soon
X-Men fans might have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite characters show up in the MCU, as new reports suggest that Marvel Studios doesn't have any plans to introduce them anytime soon. According to Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, the rumored X-Men MCU film won't be happening in...
Thunderbolts Cast Revealed at D23 Expo
Marvel's Thunderbolts cast has been officially revealed! As part of Marvel Studios' big presentation at D23 Expo 2022, the ensemble of actors coming together to play the Thunderbolts was certainly a headlining event. Marvel Studios has made it a tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise to shut down shows by displaying their all-star ensemble lineups in projects like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, or Eternals; the Thunderbolts are a nice twisted little turn on that tradition, as this particular team will be made up not of heroes, but ne'er do wells from the darker corners of the MCU.
The Hood - the new MCU supervillain's history and powers explained
The Ironheart trailer revealed at D23 Expo 2022 showed off Marvel Comics villain the Hood, and this is what you need to know about the character
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Michael Keaton Addresses ‘Batgirl’ Shelving & His Future as Batman
Michael Keaton is addressing the shelving of Warner Bros. Discovery’s mostly-complete HBO Max movie Batgirl following his Emmy win for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The Dopesick actor answered questions in the Emmys press room, addressing more than just his performance in the Hulu...
