Bella Hadid Channels ’70s Glam in Disco Dress, Supersized Earrings & Ombré Platform Pumps at Tom Ford’s NYFW Runway
Bella Hadid embodied ’70s glamour for Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The supermodel walked for the designer at the close of New York Fashion Week, hitting the runway in front of a star-studded audience including Carine Roitfeld, Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara. Hadid hit Ford’s runway in a rosy pink head-to-toe outfit, prominently featuring a halter-neck gown covered in light-catching sequins. The sleeveless piece featured a slim skirt punctuated by a thigh-high slit, complete with a large front bodice cutout. Adding to the model’s dynamic moment were a matching set of massive hoop earrings, covered in the same sequins as her dress for...
Why Puma’s ‘Futrograde’ NYFW Show Was Just as Much About Positivity as it Was Fashion
Puma had one big goal for its New York Fashion Week show — positivity. “The war, inflation, energy crisis, the China situation, inventory is an issue, people are afraid of markdowns — there’s a lot of tension, there’s a lot of negativity. Many people have said to me, ‘You’re crazy, why are you doing this now? Everything is negative,” Puma CEO Björn Gulden told FN. “I’m very happy to be in this industry because I really think the industry has a great future, and I think Puma could have as great of a future as anybody.” The sportswear powerhouse presented “Futrograde” on...
