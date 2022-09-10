Read full article on original website
Brian Simmons 10/13/1983 - 8/29/2022 Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 4375 E. Sunnyside Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon) and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
New Dairy Queen about to open in Blackfoot
A new Dairy Queen location will be opening in Blackfoot at 845 West Bridge Street. With construction nearing completion, they plan to open around Sept. 29. This new DQ location has been in the works for some time now. They were working on this store before COVID-19, at which point they put it on hold until they could get the formalities approved.
City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County
The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman in hotel shower
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower. According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena.
State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
Council approves ATV/UTVs for city street use
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council approved an ordinance at their Sept. 6 meeting that will allow ATVs and UTVs to be used on city streets. This was publicly noticed in the Sept. 9 edition of the Chronicle and the ordinance went into effect on that date. This ordinance...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Blackfoot hold at 1-2 in 4A state poll
Skyline and Blackfoot remained No. 1 and 2, respectively in this week’s 4A state media football poll after picking up nonconference wins. Defending 5A state champ Rigby held at No. 2 behind unbeaten Rocky Mountain while North Fremont stayed at No. 2 in the 2A rankings with Firth tied for fifth.
