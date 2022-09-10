Keira Murphy of Dupont Member of 2022 Kutztown University Marching Unit

KUTZTOWN — The Kutztown University Marching Unit (KUMU), an energetic part of the campus community, provides music, marching and entertainment for all KU Golden Bears football games, select away games, marching band festivals/competitions, professional sporting events, parades and campus spirit building activities. Under the direction of professor Daniel Neuenschwander, KUMU has announced its 2022 roster, including Keira Murphy of Dupont.

Kutztown University Announces Honors Students for 2022-2023

KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University announced that 306 students will be part of the university’s Honors Program in 2022-2023, including the following local students:

• Thaddeus Erzar, of Wyoming

• Kyra Richards, of Dupont

• Adam Wisnewski, of Wyoming

West Pittston’s Jacob Ruderman Enrolled at The College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — The College of the Holy Cross is excited to welcome Jacob Ruderman of West Pittston as a member of the College’s Class of 2026.

At 904 students, representing the largest class in Holy Cross’ 179-year history, the Class of 2026 hails from 575 high schools, 14 countries and four continents. Twenty-five percent of the class are students of color and international students; 24 languages are spoken; and 50 members hold dual citizenship. Nine students live within 1 mile of campus, which is about the same number as those who live more than 5,000 miles from The Hill.

These newly minted Crusaders have distinguished themselves through community service, leadership roles, and diverse participation in areas like the arts, music and athletics.

“Holy Cross is built for broad, deep and meaningful education and that says something very important about the kind of student who matriculates here. Our classes are small and there is nowhere to hide - in the best possible sense,” President Vincent D. Rougeau said. “Our students have to be ready for spirited engagement. They will have their certainties challenged and perspectives broadened as they prepare for a world that needs their leadership, wisdom, empathy and generosity. And we are confident that they will thrive here.”

The new Crusaders arrived on campus and moved into the residence halls on Saturday, August 27th, where they were welcomed to Mount St. James by an enthusiastic purple crew of current students, staff, faculty and alumni. Fall classes began on Tuesday, August 30th.

Randy McDermott Named to SNHU President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Randy McDermott of Harding (18643) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.