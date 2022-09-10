The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV was scheduled to arrive in U.S. showrooms in June, but it never arrived. See how the delay sets the automaker back. The 2023 Subaru is the automaker's first EV, and the Japanese automaker was counting on its impact on customers looking for a go-anywhere compact SUV. But things came to a screeching halt at the end of June when Toyota recalled the bZ4X EV jointly made with the Solterra involving wheels that could potentially come loose.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO