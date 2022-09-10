Zoe Harper Figuero

Related
City of Pittston Arts council to hold Fundraiser
PITTSTON — The Arts Council in the City of Pittston will be holding Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, Sept. 18, at former Seton Catholic a
Paint Pittston Pink gearing up for 2022 campaign
PITTSTON — Paint Pittston Pink (PPP) will begin the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Charlie Trippi Stadium for the PPP Award Cere
Paint the Night Pink Lantern Launch and Awards Cerermony set
YATESVILLE — The beginning of Paint Pittston Pink is just on the horizon, with Paint the Night Pink - Lantern Launch and Awards Cerermon
Council OKs Kurtz as division head
A Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to confirm county Manager Randy Robertson’s nominee for the vacant operational services
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozynki Harvest Festival set for Sept. 11
Volunteers at Holy Mother of Sorrows Church in Dupont have been preparing getting the 46th annual Dozynki Harvest Festival, set to begin at 11
Ceremonial opening held for Luzerne County tourism office inside historic train station
Approximately 70 past and present community and government leaders attended a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Luzerne County&rsquo
Luzerne County addressing prison leaks
After a presentation showing damage from leaks, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to earmark $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne
Alvernia enters dual admissions transfer agreement with LCCC
PITTSTON — Alvernia University and Luzerne County Community College have introduced a dual admissions transfer agreement for Northeaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joseph Jacobs serving as acting Luzerne County Coroner
Luzerne County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Jacobs will serve as acting county coroner, officials said Thursday. A coroner is needed
Keira Murphy of Dupont Member of 2022 Kutztown University Marching Unit KUTZTOWN — The Kutztown University M
Deadline nearing for Luzerne County tax sale bid registration
As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,331 properties were eligible for Luzerne County’s Sept. 22 back-tax auction, although the number is expecte
Wyoming Free Library Lego activities a big hit
WYOMING — On a recent Saturday morning, a group of children gathered at the Wyoming Free Library for a Lego activity centered on Minecra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Division head appointment on Luzerne County Council’s Tuesday agenda
Luzerne County’s last vacant division head position may be filled Tuesday, according to council’s meeting agenda. Count
Luzerne County 911 communication upgrade soon expected to go live
After years of preparation, Luzerne County 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans said he is optimistic an upgraded emergency radio communicat
Luzerne County tackling more deteriorated roads
As part of a continuing push to fix neglected infrastructure, Luzerne County is seeking bids to address the most deteriorated sections of two
Luzerne County Council majority not in favor of revisiting a mail ballot drop box ordinance
Six of 11 Luzerne County Council members — a majority — said Monday they don’t support more protracted focus on another mail
Holy Rosary School received 48 cases of water that were generously donated from Chris Martin and family along with First Choice Business Solut
Fundraiser to benefit the Pittston Memorial Library’s Children’s Unit Sept. 21, 2022
PITTSTON — The Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will sponsor a benefit for the Children’s Unit of the library on Wednesday
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church to hold 36th Chicken BBQ
The Mt. Zion United Methodist Church family is holding its 36th Chicken BBQ on Mt. Zion Road in Harding on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dinners include
WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club held the annual Duck Derby on Sunday, Aug. 21, when nearly 1,000 ducks were tossed off the
Sunday Dispatch
793
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT
Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Eventshttps://www.psdispatch.com/
Comments / 0