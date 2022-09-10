ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, PA

Zoe Harper Figuero

Zoe Harper Figuero will turn one year old on Sept. 13, 2022. Her parents are Jayson and Erin Figuero, of Avoca. Her grandparents are George and Eileen Martin, of Avoca, and Irwin and Suzan Figuero, of Bear, Del.

