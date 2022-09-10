Read full article on original website
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Golf Season Off to Good Start at USF
SAN FRANCISCO, California – The #25 Pepperdine women's golf team got the 2022-23 season off to a good start on Monday at the USF Intercollegiate, as the Waves are in third place with one round to go. Over the day's 36 holes, the Waves shot a 1-over 569 (282-287)...
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Volleyball Q&A: Kayleigh Hames
Kayleigh Hames is a senior defensive specialist from Maryville, Tennessee. After three years with the Waves, she has played 218 sets while averaging 1.65 digs per set. Now a senior, she hopes to help lead her team into a deep playoff run:. Q: What is your favorite memory while being...
pepperdinewaves.com
Two Second-Half Goals Secure Shutout for #10 Pepperdine Over Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – The #10 Pepperdine women's soccer team scored two goals in the second half to shut out Arizona 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Murphey Field at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium. The Waves are unbeaten after seven games for the first time since 2011 and have collected five shutouts in the first seven games for the first time since 2004.
pepperdinewaves.com
Brown Garners WCC Offensive Player of the Week Nod
MALIBU, Calif. — Junior Meg Brown garnered her the third West Coast Conference player of the week accolade of her career on Monday afternoon, after leading the #22 Pepperdine women's volleyball team to a four-set upset of #13 Washington last week. This is the second offensive honor for the...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Water Polo Challenges #1 Cal in Defeat
BERKELEY, California – The #9 Pepperdine men's water polo team led #1 California late in the third quarter on the road, but the Golden Bears pulled away late for a 17-12 non-conference victory on Sunday afternoon. The Waves (2-4) led 9-8 at halftime and 11-10 with a minute left...
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
universityofcalifornia.edu
UC nabs top spots in 2022-23 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
Six University of California campuses ranked among the top 10 public universities in the United States, with UC Berkeley and UCLA tying for first place and all nine UC undergraduate campuses in the top 45, according to the 2022-23 Best Colleges rankings, published today (Sept. 12) by U.S. News & World Report.
Daily Californian
From straight D’s to straight A’s: my journey to UC Berkeley
My educational path was never easy. A heaviness, something I could never fully describe, plagued my high school years. I didn’t know what achievement and pride felt like, so I’d never pursued them. There was just too much material, and the overstimulation constantly shut down my mind. I found myself in a never-ending hole of unfinished and seemingly unattainable schoolwork. I felt close to drowning.
Paradise Post
Bay Area apartment construction lags as rest of the country booms
From Miami to Seattle, apartment construction is booming as cities across the country rebound from the pandemic. But in the Bay Area, it’s a different story. While U.S. apartment building is at a 50-year high, San Francisco is expected to see a 58% drop in the number of apartments completed this year, according to data from rental listing site RentCafe.
Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now
The COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing enrollment enabled San Jose community colleges to stretch free tuition to part-time students, but all that may be in jeopardy by next summer. The federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund gave Evergreen Valley and San Jose City colleges millions in funding to help students stay enrolled. Evergreen Valley College received... The post Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SFist
Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List
After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
EDMTunes
San Francisco Announces Decriminalization Of Mushrooms
This week, San Francisco unanimously passed decriminalizing plant-based psychedelics like mushrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote. This resolution was passed by the city’s Board of Supervisors. It was noted that arresting people using, growing, and distributing these drugs will face “the lowest law enforcement priority.” The city will use no resources to investigate crimes associated with these psychedelics.
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SF's new dumpling darling uses mac 'n' cheese, bulgogi fillings
Waiter, there's cheese in my dumplings! And it might be the best item listed on the menu.
Another real estate tech company lays off workers in response to housing slowdown
The company is the latest to reduce its workforce amid a cooling real estate market.
