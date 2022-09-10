ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Westmont Puts Together Solid Performance in 3-0 Win Over Master’s

Braeden Pryor put away two goals and freshman Erik Guerrero of Santa Ynez scored his first collegiate goal to give Westmont a 3-0 nonconfernce men's soccer victory over The Master's on Wednesday at Thorrington Field. Pryor put the Warriors on the board in the 23rd minute, taking a pass from...
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike

The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy