The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO