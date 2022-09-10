Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township. Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
1 Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Grosse Ile Township (Wayne County, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash after a Mack semi-tractor trailer struck a pedestrian, parked cars, and a garage. The crash happened when the driver traveling north on [..]
Pickup truck pulls in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren, killing 37-year-old man
A 37-year-old Warren man has died after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman killed in crash on I-96 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Livingston County. Melissa Fletcher, 54, of Detroit, died Sunday, Sept. 11, after suffering fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-96 near Grand River Avenue in Brighton Township, according to the Michigan State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multi-vehicle crash in Macomb County closes all westbound lanes on I-94, expect delays
A bad traffic crash involving multiple vehicles including a wrecked semi and smashed in FedEx truck is blocking all lanes of westbound travel on I-94 Tuesday morning.
Suspects rams Utica Police car, flees on foot after chase and crash on 32 Mile Road: MSP
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase and search for a fleeing suspect in Macomb County on Monday, but he was able to get away.
huronhub.com
2 drivers caught passing stopped school buses this week in Huron Township
It’s like deja vu in Huron Township with more drivers passing school buses with stop lights flashing. Two more drivers were caught by police this week passing stopped school buses on the local roads. One driver from Woodhaven was caught Monday morning on Sibley Road, and another driver from...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves crash stolen Kia through Westland gun store, steal 50 firearms
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thieves used a stolen Kia to bust into a Westland gun store early Sunday. Surveillance video from Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road shows the SUV driving through the business. About eight people got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, grabbing dozens of guns and fleeing. They left in another vehicle parked across the street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKHM
Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge
A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Warren truck plant entrance rammed and at least two Jeep Wagoneers recovered
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police were seen at the Stellantis truck plant after reports of thieves ramming the front gate and trying to steal multiple Jeep Wagoneers. Thieves managed to make off with at least two vehicles before authorities got ahold of them. It's unclear what unfolded...
Mason stabbing suspect arrested
MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in a stabbing that left three people wounded in Mason has been arrested, Mason police announced on Tuesday. At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, Mason police responded to reports of an assault at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason. Upon arrival, officers found three stab victims. All […]
41-Year-Old Suspect Arrested Following A Car Crash In Macomb County (Macomb County, MI)
A driver suspected of retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing. Police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road. A Trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled. The driver [..]
2 Persons Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Kent Lake Road (Oakland County, MI)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Michigan State Police, a 53-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
The Oakland Press
Plea entered for woman charged with killing Cranbrook football coach in drunk driving crash
A day before her trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County, a Huntington Woods woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach has made a plea deal with prosecutors. At a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis,...
Police ID the victim of the body found on side of the road in Jackson County
A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.
fox2detroit.com
Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
Comments / 0