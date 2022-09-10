ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Traffic
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
nbc25news.com

1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
FENTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravel#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Fox#Msp
fox2detroit.com

Thieves crash stolen Kia through Westland gun store, steal 50 firearms

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thieves used a stolen Kia to bust into a Westland gun store early Sunday. Surveillance video from Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road shows the SUV driving through the business. About eight people got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, grabbing dozens of guns and fleeing. They left in another vehicle parked across the street.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKHM

Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge

A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WLNS

Mason stabbing suspect arrested

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in a stabbing that left three people wounded in Mason has been arrested, Mason police announced on Tuesday. At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, Mason police responded to reports of an assault at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason. Upon arrival, officers found three stab victims. All […]
MASON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
WESTLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy