MedPage Today
Combination Therapy Shows Promise for NSCLC That Progresses on Osimertinib
PARIS -- More than half of EGFR-positive lung cancers that progressed on osimertinib (Tagrisso) responded to the MET inhibitor tepotinib (Tepmetko) plus additional osimertinib, according to a prospective study reported here. Among patients followed for 3 to 9 months, as many as 56% obtained objective responses with the combination. In...
MedPage Today
KRAS Inhibitor Tops Docetaxel for Previously Treated NSCLC
PARIS -- Targeted therapy in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients harboring KRAS G12C mutations reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 34% compared with standard second-line chemotherapy, a phase III trial showed. In this group of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic disease, median...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Phys.org
Researchers develop messenger RNA therapy for ovarian cancer, muscle wasting
Researchers at Oregon State University and Oregon Health & Science University have developed a promising, first-of-its-kind messenger RNA therapy for ovarian cancer as well as cachexia, a muscle-wasting condition associated with cancer and other chronic illnesses. The treatment is based on the same principles used in SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, and the...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
MedicalXpress
HSD3B1 gene research shows an association between genotype and endometrial cancer
The HSD3B1 gene could hold clues for predicting and treating endometrial cancer, according to a novel finding from the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Researchers found a certain HSD3B1 genotype was more common in women with type 2 endometrial cancer, according to the results published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum. Those patients show lower survival rates than those diagnosed with type 1 endometrial cancer, likely driven by the fact that type 2 patient cells are less hormone-dependent.
MedPage Today
Neoadjuvant Anti-PD-1 Strategy Prevails Over Adjuvant in Resectable Melanoma
PARIS -- The randomized trial data have spoken, and they favor neoadjuvant immunotherapy over adjuvant treatment for resectable melanoma. Neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) followed by surgery and additional pembrolizumab led to a 2-year event-free survival (EFS) rate of 72% as compared with 49% for patients randomized to adjuvant therapy. A subgroup analysis showed a consistent advantage for neoadjuvant therapy.
MedicalXpress
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
cancernetwork.com
Blood Test Shows Promise for Detection of Cancer
Results from a blood-based multi-cancer detection test potentially indicated the presence of cancer. A blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test indicated potential cancers in 1.4% of individuals from an otherwise healthy cohort of 6621 participants aged 50 years or older. These positive signals led to a cancer diagnosis in 35 individuals using standard diagnostic tools, according to findings from the prospective PATHFINDER study (NCT04241796) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
targetedonc.com
Addition of Tremelimumab to Durvalumab/Chemo Continues to Improve OS in Metastatic NSCLC
Adding a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab plus chemotherapy induced long-term OS in patients with metastatic NSCLC, even when stratified by histology and mutation status. Following approximately 4 years of follow-up, the addition of a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus chemotherapy continued to yield durable, long-term...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Rucaparib Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Maintenance Therapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
New results presented at the 2022 ESMO conference reinforce the potential of rucaparib as a first-line maintenance treatment option in a broad population of patients with ovarian cancer. New research from a subgroup analysis of the phase 3 ATHENA trial has found that rucaparib (Rubraca, Clovis Oncology) as a first-line...
2minutemedicine.com
Routine dexamethasone is not effective compared to placebo to treat dyspnea in patients with advanced cancer
1. There is no significant difference for perceived dyspnea in patients taking dexamethasone as compared to placebo. 2. Cancer patients with dyspnea taking dexamethasone had worse anxiety/depression scores than those taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: A large proportion of patients with advanced cancer experience dyspnea. This...
MedicalXpress
Neoadjuvant immunotherapy improves outlook in high-risk melanoma
Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before and after surgery to remove cancerous tissue had a significantly lower risk of their cancer recurring than similar patients who received the drug only after surgery. These results from a research study by the SWOG Cancer Research Network,...
Amgen says Lumakras cuts risk of lung cancer progression by 34%
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc's (AMGN.O) Lumakras pill reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy in a clinical trial, the company said on Sunday.
MedPage Today
Do Antibody Levels Predict Protection Against COVID?
Higher SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in fully vaccinated individuals translated to lower rates of infection for nursing home residents and staff during the Delta wave, though not when Omicron hit, a cross-sectional study showed. In a study group of over 2,000 fully vaccinated residents and staff at West Virginia nursing homes,...
targetedonc.com
Naporafenib Combinations with Several Therapies Prove Effective in NRAS-Mutant Unresectable/Metastatic Melanoma
Naporafenib, in combination with several therapies, showed strong efficacy for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Naporafenib exhibited favorable efficacy in combination with rineterkib, trametinib (Mekinist), or ribociclib (Kisqali) in patients with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma, according to results from a phase 2 trial (NCT04417621) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.
