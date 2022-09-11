Norwalk picks up big win at Ashland

ASHLAND — The Norwalk girls tennis team picked up a solid road win on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Ashland at Brookside Park.

With the win, the Truckers improved to 13-1 overall ahead of a big week of matches.

“We played a great match today,” Norwalk head coach Harry Love said. “Ashland is one of the top teams in the area and has a great program. It’s a pleasure to see the competitive matches that always seem to happen whenever we face them.”

Sidney Sage defeated Simone Haynes at second singles for the Truckers, winning 7-6 (1) and 6-3. At third singles, Ana Osborn beat Hannah Miller (6-4, 6-2).

Norwalk’s third win came at second doubles, as Kenzie Smith and Lauren Brown beat Alex Swartzentrober and Hayley Lefever (6-4, 6-2).

At first singles, Norwalk’s Megan Miller fell to Audra McBride, who has more than 100 career wins and was a Division I state qualifier last season. McBride won with scores of 6-3 and 6-0.

The first doubles team of Maya Phillips and Kendall Hammersmith lost to Chloe Ediger and Morgan Kaufman (6-1, 6-3).

Norwalk also played four junior varsity matches in doubles and went 2-2.

Abby Mozina and Shyla Gruhlke won (8-5), while Chloe Hazelwood and Mia Chicotel also won (8-3). Also playing was Madelyn Long and Mary Willis (5-8) and Roxy Brummit and Grace Sorenson (1-8).

On Monday, Norwalk travels to Toledo St. Ursula for a Div. I Ohio Tennis Coaches Association quarterfinal match.

In the Sept. 3 Northwest District rankings, St. Ursula was ranked No. 3 and Ashland was No. 6.

On Tuesday, Norwalk (6-1 Lake) will host Bellevue (5-5, 3-4) before an SBC Lake showdown against Tiffin Columbian (11-1, 7-0). The Tornadoes handed the Truckers their lone loss to date, 4-1, on Aug. 17 in Tiffin.

“I am really proud of what the team has accomplished so far this season and am really looking forward to seeing how it all ends,” Love said.

VOLLEYBALL

Monroeville 3, Edison 0

MILAN — The Eagles improved to 5-2 overall with Saturday’s non-league sweep over the host Chargers.

Monroeville posted scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-11.

Maddie Daniel finished with 22 kills in the three sets. She also had 17 digs and three service aces. Madi Clark was 14 for 15 serving with six aces and had 25 assists.

Also for the Eagles, Abbi Poths was 14 for 14 serving with five aces and had 17 digs, while Lilly White had 34 digs and two aces. Madison Reiber had four kills and Alexa Adams added three.

For Edison (1-6), Karin Wlodarsky had 13 digs, six points and two kills, while Ella Habeck added 11 digs with two kills. Kalli Quillen added seven assists and five digs; Olivia Wilson had four kills; Natalie Leimeister had six assists; and Taylor Moore had 10 digs and Ellis Kramb finished with eight.

Monroeville (6-1) also won the JV match, 25-13, 26-24.

Mohawk 3, Willard 2

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes are 5-4 overall following Saturday’s five-set loss to unbeaten Mohawk (8-0).

Willard won the first two sets (25-15, 25-18), but Mohawk claimed the next three (25-23, 25-20, 15-9).

For Willard, Kelsey Lykins was 22 for 24 serving with seven aces, 16 kills and 10 digs. Makinley Schaffer had eight kills with three blocks, while Cassie Hamons had 32 assists, eight digs, and was 11 for 11 serving.

Also for the Flashes, Addie Stephens had seven kills, nine digs and two aces. Kadance Kirk was 19 for 20 serving with three aces, and Syana Sivongsak had 21 digs.

“It was a great start for us, and finishing in three was what we needed to do,” Willard coach Ashley Bond said. “Once we lost the momentum, we couldn't get it back.”

New London 3, Hillsdale 0

JEROMESVILLE — The Wildcats improved to 5-3 overall with Saturday’s non-league sweep over the Falcons.

New London won 25-17, 25-18 and 25-21.

For the ‘Cats, Sasha Bownes had 11 kills, and Pailee Wilson and Emilee Rowland each had six. Rowland served 10 points with three aces, and Bowens had nine points and two aces.

Bowens had 11 digs and Jocelyn Speicher added 10, while Gracie Thomas finished with 13 assists.