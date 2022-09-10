Read full article on original website
semoball.com
New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too
NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
semoball.com
McMinn’s two-goal night propels Jackson past Perryville
JACKSON — A pair of second half goals from Aiden McMinn lifted the Jackson Indians to a 3-2 win over Perryville on Monday night. McMinn’s goals came less than two minutes apart with his first strike coming in the 66th minute and at the time would give Jackson a 2-1 lead.
semoball.com
Volleyball: New Madrid County Central versus Oran
Photo gallery from NMCC's five-set win at Oran on Wednesday, Sep. 14. NMCC won with set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, and 15-12.
Kait 8
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System has a new leader. The Healthcare System Board of Directors announced Justin Davison as their new president and chief executive officer. Davison takes over immediately. ”Personally I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s a privilege to come alongside the nearly 3,000 colleagues...
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
Kait 8
$5K reward offered in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County. According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.
kttn.com
Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
KFVS12
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex. According to Poplar Bluff police, they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street just after midnight on Tuesday, September 13. When they arrived on scene, officers...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying driver in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the driver in a burglary investigation in Dudley. A $5000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for or participating in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or prior to May 12.
