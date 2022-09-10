ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie, MO

semoball.com

New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too

NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

McMinn’s two-goal night propels Jackson past Perryville

JACKSON — A pair of second half goals from Aiden McMinn lifted the Jackson Indians to a 3-2 win over Perryville on Monday night. McMinn’s goals came less than two minutes apart with his first strike coming in the 66th minute and at the time would give Jackson a 2-1 lead.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Kait 8

USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
STEELE, MO
Bernie, MO
Holcomb, MO
KFVS12

Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System has a new leader. The Healthcare System Board of Directors announced Justin Davison as their new president and chief executive officer. Davison takes over immediately. ”Personally I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s a privilege to come alongside the nearly 3,000 colleagues...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

$5K reward offered in burglary investigation

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County. According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Graves...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

