Elle

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer

The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Elle

Why Tom Holland Isn't With Zendaya at the 2022 Emmys

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. Spider-Man co-stars turned real-life sweethearts Tom Holland and Zendaya decided not to make their Emmys couple debut on the red carpet this evening. Zendaya attended the ceremony solo, with Holland choosing to support his girlfriend and her best leading actress in a drama series nomination from afar. Holland was quiet on his social media today. His absence is understandable, though: Holland has been filming The Crowded Room in New York City, and the two have generally kept their relationship more private. He was last photographed on set two days ago. Zendaya has been filming Dune 2 in Budapest, Dubai, Jordan, and Italy. Holland went to visit her when she was shooting in Budapest.
Elle

Queen's Funeral: All The Details You Need To Know And The Timeline Of Events Before It

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am. The occasion will be marked with a national Bank Holiday. Ahead of the proceedings, the Lord Chamberlain's Office, Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the King Charles III have released details about the day, including what is to be expected by members of the royal family and the government.
Elle

The Palace Clarifies Why Meghan and Harry's Kids Archie and Lilibet Haven't Had Royal Titles Changed Yet

7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview 7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, September 8, a great deal changed immediately for the royal family. Many of their titles switched, most notably with the succession of King Charles III. Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, leaving behind being the Cambridges. While Prince Harry and Meghan remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their children Archie and Lilibet have been elevated.
BBC

King Charles III and Queen Consort arrive in Northern Ireland

King Charles III has arrived in Northern Ireland on his first visit as monarch. Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, his plane touched down at Belfast City Airport. The couple then travelled to Hillsborough. Hundreds of people have gathered in the County Down village to welcome the King. The castle,...
TheDailyBeast

There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd to cavalier Americans, but which are deeply rooted in long-revered history. Another handful of these traditions concern appropriate mourning clothing worn by the rest of the royal family; these stringent protocols must be upheld, lest the queen’s offspring be accused of disrespecting the dead. Like with many opaque royal edicts, rules concerning...
Elle

How Will The Queen's Death Impact London Fashion Week?

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away 'peacefully' at Balmoral on September 8, 2022. As per protocol, this means that the UK enters an official period of mourning that will last from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral – a total of 17 days. During this...
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Elle

Meghan Markle Pauses Podcast Episodes After Death of Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes debuted last month, but after Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday, September 8, new episodes are being held until further notice. Meghan and Prince Harry announced their partnership with Spotify in late 2020, which would be working with their recently established production company Archewell Audio, named after their first born, Archie.
Elle

Kate Middleton Shared How Prince Louis Comforted Her After the Queen's Death

On Saturday, Kate Middleton, the newly titled Princess of Wales, shared a story about her youngest son's reaction to the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday, September 8. Kate was walking the grounds of Windsor with Prince William to take in the tributes left by people honoring the late Queen when she related what happened after Prince Louis heard he news.
Elle

Zendaya Dedicates History-Making Emmys Speech to Those Who've Been Affected by Addiction

Zendaya has made history again, becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, and the youngest woman to win two Emmys in the same category, ever. While accepting her award for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, the 26-year-old star used her speech to share a poignant message to those who see themselves or someone they love in her character, a recovering teen drug addict.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Water patrols introduced ahead of committal in Windsor

Police will patrol "exceptionally busy" waterways ahead of the Queen's committal service on Monday, which follows her state funeral in London. Thames Valley Police said specialist officers and the Environment Agency would search the water and river banks around Windsor as more people arrive. The force added it would work...
