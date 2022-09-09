Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. Spider-Man co-stars turned real-life sweethearts Tom Holland and Zendaya decided not to make their Emmys couple debut on the red carpet this evening. Zendaya attended the ceremony solo, with Holland choosing to support his girlfriend and her best leading actress in a drama series nomination from afar. Holland was quiet on his social media today. His absence is understandable, though: Holland has been filming The Crowded Room in New York City, and the two have generally kept their relationship more private. He was last photographed on set two days ago. Zendaya has been filming Dune 2 in Budapest, Dubai, Jordan, and Italy. Holland went to visit her when she was shooting in Budapest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO