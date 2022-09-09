Read full article on original website
Elle
Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer
The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Elle
Queen's Coffin Arrives At Buckingham Palace, Received By King Charles III And Rest Of The Royal Family
The Queen has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the final time, where she is being received by King Charles III and the entire Royal Family including the Queen Consort, the monarch's sons Princes William and Prince Harry and their spouses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Along with the Queen's children...
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Elle
Angela Kelly: Where The Queen’s Royal Aide Will Live Following Her Majesty's Death
Queen Elizabeth II’s most trusted confidante, personal advisor and curator, Angela Kelly, moved to Windsor Castle earlier this year to be closer to the Queen following her decision to permanently move away from Buckingham Palace. However, following the Queen’s passing on Thursday, September 8, questions were raised as to...
Elle
Princess Anne Releases Moving Statement About Sharing 'The Last 24 Hours Of My Dearest Mother’s Life'
Princess Anne (Princess Royal) released a moving statement on Tuesday evening about being 'fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life'. The 72-year-old royal, who this evening accompanied her mother's coffin as it travelled from Edinburgh to London, began: 'I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life.'
Elle
Elle
Queen's Funeral: All The Details You Need To Know And The Timeline Of Events Before It
The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am. The occasion will be marked with a national Bank Holiday. Ahead of the proceedings, the Lord Chamberlain's Office, Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the King Charles III have released details about the day, including what is to be expected by members of the royal family and the government.
Elle
The Palace Clarifies Why Meghan and Harry's Kids Archie and Lilibet Haven't Had Royal Titles Changed Yet
7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview 7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, September 8, a great deal changed immediately for the royal family. Many of their titles switched, most notably with the succession of King Charles III. Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, leaving behind being the Cambridges. While Prince Harry and Meghan remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their children Archie and Lilibet have been elevated.
Redundancies for King Charles’s staff during mourning period ‘heartless’, says union
Up to 100 employees of Clarence House received notification they could lose job following accession to throne
BBC
King Charles III and Queen Consort arrive in Northern Ireland
King Charles III has arrived in Northern Ireland on his first visit as monarch. Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, his plane touched down at Belfast City Airport. The couple then travelled to Hillsborough. Hundreds of people have gathered in the County Down village to welcome the King. The castle,...
There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd to cavalier Americans, but which are deeply rooted in long-revered history. Another handful of these traditions concern appropriate mourning clothing worn by the rest of the royal family; these stringent protocols must be upheld, lest the queen’s offspring be accused of disrespecting the dead. Like with many opaque royal edicts, rules concerning...
Elle
How Will The Queen's Death Impact London Fashion Week?
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away 'peacefully' at Balmoral on September 8, 2022. As per protocol, this means that the UK enters an official period of mourning that will last from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral – a total of 17 days. During this...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Elle
After Military Uniform Snub, Prince Harry 'Asks That Focus Remain On’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy
After a surprising snub following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, Prince Harry is asking that attention remain on his beloved grandmother’s legacy—not on any painful developments in mourners’ dress code. Protocol posits that working royals wear military uniforms during formal events held within the...
Elle
Meghan Markle Pauses Podcast Episodes After Death of Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes debuted last month, but after Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday, September 8, new episodes are being held until further notice. Meghan and Prince Harry announced their partnership with Spotify in late 2020, which would be working with their recently established production company Archewell Audio, named after their first born, Archie.
Elle
Kate Middleton Shared How Prince Louis Comforted Her After the Queen's Death
On Saturday, Kate Middleton, the newly titled Princess of Wales, shared a story about her youngest son's reaction to the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday, September 8. Kate was walking the grounds of Windsor with Prince William to take in the tributes left by people honoring the late Queen when she related what happened after Prince Louis heard he news.
Elle
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Water patrols introduced ahead of committal in Windsor
Police will patrol "exceptionally busy" waterways ahead of the Queen's committal service on Monday, which follows her state funeral in London. Thames Valley Police said specialist officers and the Environment Agency would search the water and river banks around Windsor as more people arrive. The force added it would work...
Elle
Prince Harry Reflects on the Queen's Legacy in Statement About Her Ties to Him, Meghan Markle, and Their Kids
Prince Harry has made his first personal statement on the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her death on Thursday. The Duke of Sussex released a statement through a spokesperson about his and Meghan Markle's deep love and respect for the late monarch, also touching on his children Archie and Lilibet's connection to her.
Elle
Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Queen In First Public Statement Following Her Majesty's Death
Prince Harry has paid tribute to the 'unwavering grace and dignity' of his late grandmother, the Queen, in a statement released on Monday. The Duke of Sussex rushed to Balmoral, Scotland after learning her health had deteriorated rapidly on Thursday, September 8, arriving shortly after news of her death hit the headlines.
