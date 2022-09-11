Read full article on original website
Related
Bacteria: Chapter VII - THE QUESTION OF IMMUNITY AND ANTITOXINS
THE term natural immunity is used to denote natural resistance to some particular specific disease. It may refer to race, or age, or individual idiosyncrasies. We not infrequently meet with examples of this freedom from disease. Certain races of men do not, as a rule, take certain diseases. For example, plague and leprosy, though endemic in some countries, fail to get a footing in England. This, of course, is due in great measure to the sanitary organisation and cleanly customs of the English people. Still, it is also due to the fact that the English appear in some degree to be immune. Some authorities hold that the immunity against leprosy is due to the fact that the disease has exhausted itself in the English race.
An Intro to Algorithms and Data Structures (Javascript Edition)
Understanding algorithms and data structures are crucial to enhancing your performance 10x more than your peers who don't. This is because you analyze problems critically and devise the best means to solve them. It could mean speeding up server request times or finding the best way to store large data sets with minimal disk space.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0