Read full article on original website
Related
Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness - Table of Links
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness, by Henri Bergson, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here.
Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter VI - The Theorem of the Addition of Velocities
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER VI. THE THEOREM...
The Intricacies Of Knowledge
1. Our Knowledge partly necessary partly voluntary. Our knowledge, as in other things, so in this, has so great a conformity with our sight, that it is neither wholly necessary, nor wholly voluntary. If our knowledge were altogether necessary, all men's knowledge would not only be alike, but every man would know all that is knowable; and if it were wholly voluntary, some men so little regard or value it, that they would have extreme little, or none at all. Men that have senses cannot choose but receive some ideas by them; and if they have memory, they cannot but retain some of them; and if they have any distinguishing faculty, cannot but perceive the agreement or disagreement of some of them one with another; as he that has eyes, if he will open them by day, cannot but see some objects, and perceive a difference in them. But though a man with his eyes open in the light, cannot but see, yet there be certain objects which he may choose whether he will turn his eyes to; there may be in his reach a book containing pictures and discourses, capable to delight or instruct him, which yet he may never have the will to open, never take the pains to look into.
The Jungle: Chapter XXVIII
After breakfast Jurgis was driven to the court, which was crowded with the prisoners and those who had come out of curiosity or in the hope of recognizing one of the men and getting a case for blackmail. The men were called up first, and reprimanded in a bunch, and then dismissed; but, Jurgis, to his terror, was called separately, as being a suspicious-looking case. It was in this very same court that he had been tried, that time when his sentence had been “suspended”; it was the same judge, and the same clerk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers Trust Is Everything: Why Brands Publish via Brand As Author Account on HackerNoon
HackerNoon is an independent publishing platform that makes it possible for anyone to get published 👪. This means that everyone and their grandma wants to promote themselves and their brand on our website — often, for free (lol) 😑. It takes years 📈 to build a distribution...
How HotelTonight Prioritizes Finding and Fixing Critical Bugs While Maintaining an 1% Error Budget
HotelTonight’s previous crash reporting solution was unreliable, buggy, and bloated with unnecessary features. This created inefficiencies for their engineering team and made debugging a difficult, time-consuming process. RESULTS. HotelTonight now has the stability score, an at-a-glance metric that immediately informs them of the health of their application. They set...
Creating a Wordle with TDD in Javascript
Set-Up As usual, we will focus on the game business logic, knowing we can build the user interface with natural language commands. In this article, I will use a repl.it with Jest. Javascript has many Unit testing frameworks. You can use whatever you like. Let's begin... Defining a Word. Following...
Popular Alternatives to HARO for SEO
If you're in the business of content marketing or search engine optimization, then you're well aware of the importance of link building. Link building is acquiring links from other websites to improve your website's search engine ranking. While there are many different ways to go about link building, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Have Great Donor Management in 7 Steps
For nonprofits that are just starting out, managing donors manually with a spreadsheet might seem feasible. But as you acquire more donors and gather more donor data, you'll find that donor management isn't as easy as it sometimes seems. This is why it's so important to have a solid donor management strategy in place.
FutureX Drop - Lost Realms
A journey to a forgotten world. Join the brotherhood and ascend to an enlightened state. Are you prepared to defend your bloodline? An enchanted world built for NFT collectors and consumers. The team has been building a game with an action and adventure based concept of exploring and venturing into...
Implementing Stack Using Queue
Implement a last-in-first-out (LIFO) stack using only two queues. The implemented stack should support all the functions of a normal stack (push, top, pop, and empty). void push(int x) Pushes element x to the top of the stack. int pop() Removes the element on the top of the stack and...
Code-named Zeus: A Poem
Perhaps, it is a very flexible vector; driven; a floating-point in addition to micro-architecture like stacking blocks. Doubling neural-networks-in-a-box, that recompilation per rack and neutral box for micro-cells per watt gain-thought through throughputs as third-parties. Per part-thread-tier. Perhaps said server class-single server virtualizations; a code-in-class per-core, as the gigabyte's terabyte...
Let's Explore the Top Uses of the Golang Web Framework in 2022
Google's Golang (or Go) is a programming language designed at Google by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. Go is syntactically similar to C but with memory safety, garbage collection, structural typing, and CSP-style concurrency. It has an easy-to-understand syntax and is very straightforward to learn. The Golang web framework is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to develop software quickly and efficiently. It is a statically typed language and has a robust system of concurrency.
Of Man and Machine: How Tech Entrepreneurs Are Leading the Charge
Tech entrepreneurs have an immense amount of pressure to prove themselves in emerging fields such as blockchain. How do you see your business making an impact and what is your leadership style? Entrepreneurs have to balance complexities of their industry and the responsibility of being at the forefront of change? How do they balance the complexities of the tech sector and the responsibilities of leading a digital revolution that could shape humanity as we know it? We asked the best tech entrepreneurs to share their views on their leadership styles and how they see their businesses making a positive impact.
Create a Full Autocomplete Search Application with Elasticsearch, Kibana, NestJS and React
Elasticsearch is a distributed, RESTful search and analytics engine that can handle an expanding range of use cases. It offers a full-text search engine with a multitenant capability, an HTTP web interface, and schema-free JSON documents, all with simple installation. Elasticsearch is a search engine based on the Lucene library....
Have You Met Joseph Sugarman?
Learn some insightful tips about writing for business. Joseph Sugarman is one of the most successful copywriters that ever lived. Adekusibe is interested in anything that operates like robots. Tech content writer 🧑💻Aspiring Developer. About @iamhadeh. Joseph Sugarman once said:. “It’s not whether you win or lose...
Why Adding Captions to Your Social Videos is Essential in 2022
From powerful Nike Ads to influencers sharing tasty cooking series, video captioning is changing how customers consume content online. Viewers have grown accustomed to watching videos with text and captioning serves two critical purposes–engaging and providing accessibility. Even though captions are the secret scroll-stopping videos and deliver the message...
The Noonification: Youre the Product, Dummy (9/13/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Is Upwork Going to Pull a Myspace?. By @nebojsa.todorovic...
DAOs: The Truth Beyond the Hype
“Corporate greed is evil!”, “DAOs will change everything!”, “Unlike corporate governance, anyone can have a say in DAOs!”. These are some widespread stigmas that, for a good reason, is widespread. For a fact, DAOs are indeed, a revolutionary governance structure. It allows people, no matter...
How to Launch a Social Project in 6 Steps
AcademyOcean, a Ukraine-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company that provides a smart Learning Management System (LMS), recently launched a social project for HR and L&D, and company executives — Coaching for Ukraine. The team has managed to engage the well-known HR, and L&D experts at Udemy and LinkedIn...
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0