Read full article on original website
Related
How to Address Sensitive Data Sprawl
Every organization has sensitive data—customer data, employee data, or operational data. Sensitive data can come in many forms, including:. Credentials used in application code or cloud services. Personally identifiable information (PII) Personal health information (PHI) Payment card data that is subject to PCI DSS. Every type of sensitive data...
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: A Significant Game Changer in Healthcare
A significant transformation in the healthcare sector is brought about by new technologies namely, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The Healthcare industry being an early adopter of technology has been able to avail benefits of AI & ML. The profound impact of automation these technologies bring to the healthcare system enhances the quality of decision-making for healthcare providers. The accuracy and swiftness with which AI and ML leverage can possibly save millions of lives. Some popular names like IBM and Microsoft have made shifts to AI healthcare projects already.
Build Flexible GraphQL APIs by Treating the Schema like a Database
In this post, I'd like to talk about a new Architecture pattern for building flexible GraphQL APIs. By treating your GraphQL Schema like a Database, you're able to build use-case agnostic and flexible GraphQL APIs. We're currently in the works of building WunderGraph Cloud, a Serverless GraphQL API Platform with...
Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter VI - The Theorem of the Addition of Velocities
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER VI. THE THEOREM...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Using the Kubernetes Controller for Envoy (Part 2)
In the last article, I explained what CRD is and how it can be useful to solve the problem. In this article, I will show you how you can write a controller that will monitor changes in custom resources. And in the next article, the controller will already begin to respond to these changes and will configure the Envoy.
How Blockchain Could Automate Low-Level Accounting Jobs
Automation is a highly contentious issue in public discourse. The rise of industrial robots has been linked to millions of lost manufacturing jobs, and the deployment of robotic process automation (RPA) is starting to threaten clerical and back-office jobs as well. In fact, a. of which jobs are most at...
Readers Trust Is Everything: Why Brands Publish via Brand As Author Account on HackerNoon
HackerNoon is an independent publishing platform that makes it possible for anyone to get published 👪. This means that everyone and their grandma wants to promote themselves and their brand on our website — often, for free (lol) 😑. It takes years 📈 to build a distribution...
The Usefulness Of Data Science In Law Enforcement
The police department detects and prevents the time and punishes the felons. Most of the time, police officers face unknown threats looming around to disrupt the peace of society. Whenever we hear data science, we think of all the industries except law enforcement. Regardless of what we perceive, using data science in law enforcement is usual. Data Science is a field in which the data is studied to focus on improving the outcomes, whether it is a production company or society. With the proper study of data, law enforcement can easily prevent crime and take the accused into custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness - Table of Links
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness, by Henri Bergson, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here.
Implementing Stack Using Queue
Implement a last-in-first-out (LIFO) stack using only two queues. The implemented stack should support all the functions of a normal stack (push, top, pop, and empty). void push(int x) Pushes element x to the top of the stack. int pop() Removes the element on the top of the stack and...
How Geospatial Data Can Increase Your Business Outcomes
Geospatial data might sound a bit abstract, but it is actually everywhere. In fact, more than 80% of all business-related information and decisions involve geographic data. The reason is simple – the ability to analyze geographic data relevant to your business and make informed decisions is a significant factor in the outcome of all your business processes.
How to Correctly Use Variables When Coding in Python
A variable is a named location in memory that is defined to store data when writing a program. A variable name must start with a letter or the underscore character. Variable names are case-sensitive (load, Load and LOAD are three different variables) Don’t use reserve keywords in naming a variable. Change the type of the variable when assigning a value to a variable to a value in python. All programs make operations on data and most of this data will be defined and stored using variables.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AML and KYC Solutions: A Short Guide to Procedures That Keeps Your Crypto Assets Safe
Cryptocurrency has become a big target for money laundering due to its anonymous nature and wide availability. Underground exchanges have even been set up to avoid detection by authorities and give fraudsters a place to enjoy the fruits of their crimes without worrying that they might be exposed. But as...
Metrics to Help You Measure and Improve Your Products
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it.”. As a product manager, your role revolves around the idea of measuring something at one point or the other. Metrics are also referred to as KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) or Success Metrics, they are valuable because they can accurately tell you if your current strategy is working. If results are not as expected, you can always go back to your metrics and establish a new hypothesis.
Building a Software Engineer Career Without Compromising Balance
Looking back at my professional path, I realize that balance is not immediate. At the beginning of a career, a person is naturally overwhelmed by enthusiasm, drive, and the desire to absorb an endless sea of knowledge. Often, beginners or switchers simply do not get to have personal life: after work, they do not relax and sit back but get down to studying. Therefore, balance is a matter of time. Today I perform tasks that are more complex and non-trivial, and I have no fear that something will appear impossible. Given this, I have the opportunity to devote more time to myself and shift my focus if I need to.
How Cutting-Edge Technology is Transforming the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
Crowdsale Smart Contract in Solidity Programming Language
The cryptocurrency market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to. by 2026 (at a CAGR of 7.1%). Transparent distributed ledger technology and the rise in venture capital investments are the major two major factors. Crowdsale has popular use in Ethereum to raise funds and increase capital....
Looking Into the Impact of AR and VR in the Finance Industry
The finance industry market is becoming increasingly competitive, and this is a result of AR technology. AR and VR technologies make data visualization easier, so companies can organize and visualize large chunks of data faster. Virtual trading is a type of stock simulator where investors and traders can test-drive a trading platform and practice trading with no real-life consequences. Virtual branches can provide a safe, time-saving, and cost-friendly alternative to visiting a bank’s physical branch. Virtual training provides value to both clients and employees in the financial industry.
Tech Vs. Travel: How Innovation is Disrupting One of the World's Oldest Industries
Technology has taken leaps and bounds in the way that we travel. From couchsurfing to luxury holiday home sharing, there’s an answer to every desire, catered to every demand. Online reviews and recommendations increasing travel satisfaction. More people are booking through online means rather than through traditional channels. The idea is that travel will happen from the comfort of one of the 3.0-0 metaverse - part of the metaverse. Bitcoin is the first Bitcoin payment accepted by AirBaltic in 2014.
Where to Hire Global Full-stack Engineers in 2022
A full stack developer is a software engineer who has expertise in front-end and back-end programming and can handle functioning on databases as well as UI/UX. BorderlessMind is a remote IT staffing firm that was incorporated in 1999 at Dallas, Texas. It offers a knowledgeable team that can handle practically any kind of website development, comprising full stack development, database resources, mobile applications, and UX/UI design for iOS, Android, and hybrid applications. The company's developer part is its area of expertise, despite the fact that it has increased its talent pool incorporating illustrators and finance professionals.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0