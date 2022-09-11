Looking back at my professional path, I realize that balance is not immediate. At the beginning of a career, a person is naturally overwhelmed by enthusiasm, drive, and the desire to absorb an endless sea of knowledge. Often, beginners or switchers simply do not get to have personal life: after work, they do not relax and sit back but get down to studying. Therefore, balance is a matter of time. Today I perform tasks that are more complex and non-trivial, and I have no fear that something will appear impossible. Given this, I have the opportunity to devote more time to myself and shift my focus if I need to.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO