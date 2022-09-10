Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 00:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Sheep Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of southern Nevada and the Lake Mead area through early Wednesday morning. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 02:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT for portions of south central Nevada and southern Nevada. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM PDT Wednesday for portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada.
