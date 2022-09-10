Effective: 2022-09-14 05:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada, northeast Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In northeast Nevada, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and Southwest Elko County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Persistent subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday through late Wednesday night. The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of generating heavy rain and potential flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO