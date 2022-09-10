William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet mourners at Windsor
By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
3 days ago
Many of the high-profile members of the royal family were seen visiting memorials to Queen Elizabeth II across the U.K. on Saturday. For most, it was the first time they were out in public since the queen died on Thursday .
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to view the sea of floral tributes left by the public in honor of the princes' grandmother. The princes and their wives were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.
It was the two couples' first public appearance since the queen's death.
Elsewhere, Queen Elizabeth II's three youngest children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their families greeted a crowd of people who gathered Saturday to line the route outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died two days earlier. They also took in the sea of floral tributes left by the public outside of the castle's gates.
Princess Eugenie , Andrew's daughter, was seen laying a bunch of flowers, while her sister, Princess Beatrice, and the rest of the family took time to read the many tributes to the queen.
Since the queen's death, William and Kate have received new titles — they are now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Harry and Meghan's titles have not changed, but their children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet .
London — Archie and Lillibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have become a prince and princess after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. When they were born, the two children were too far down the line of succession to be given those titles under rules set out by King George V in 1917.
