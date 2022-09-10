Read full article on original website
False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School
Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
Jury Finds Lompoc Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2018 Killing
A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a Lompoc man guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing near the Lompoc dog park more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was arrested in the killing of 33-year-old Theopheus Bennett, who was found dead at the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc on April 3, 2018.
Investigators Note Normalcy, Extreme Violence for MS-13 Gang Crimes in Santa Maria Valley
Waking up early because they worked in broccoli fields, the young men seemingly led normal lives — except for the fact that they hunted and executed rival and perceived rival gang members. They led such normal lives that the police wiretap operations actually paused for hours overnight because members...
Bicycle Tour to Benefit Arthritis Foundation to Roll Through Santa Barbara County
Cyclists participating in the California Coast Classic Bike Tour will roll through Santa Barbara County on Thursday and Friday. The 200 riders for the Arthritis Foundation’s 22nd flagship event will make their way from Oceano to Buellton for 66 miles on Thursday. On Friday, they will travel from Buellton...
Goleta Beach Restaurant, Set to Open in January, at Center of Lawsuit Against Its Operators
A new restaurant scheduled to open at Goleta Beach has been delayed because of extensive building renovations, and now, the business is at the center of a lawsuit filed against its operators. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors first signed off on the new restaurant at 5905 Sandspit Road...
Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director
Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
Thousands of Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots Delivered to Santa Barbara County
COVID-19 booster vaccines that target Omicron variants are available from Santa Barbara County providers and approved for older children and adults, Deputy Public Health Director Paige Batson said Tuesday. “Essentially, if you are 12 years of age and over, you can get the bivalent vaccine, and the only requirement is...
Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?
The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike
The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
Kenneth O. Minor of Santa Barbara, 1938-2022
Kenneth O. Minor passed away peacefully, at home with his family on Sept. 6, 2022. He lived a full life, following Jesus and loving others. He led by example and shared life lessons. In his last days, he told us this story:. “Write the word ‘kitchen’,” Lloyd Orton said to...
James ‘Jim’ Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022
James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura
The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
Solvang Says ‘Velkommen Igen’ — Welcome Again — as Danish Days Event Returns
Danish Days will return for 2022 to mark the 85th celebration of Solvang's heritage, bringing back tasty traditions and launching new attractions. Events begin Friday and continue through Sunday with the theme of "Velkommen Igen," Danish for "welcome again" after COVID-19 prevented the 2020 and 2021 events. “After a two-year...
Under the Goleta Pier
Evelina Erickson Leads San Marcos Girls Golf to Rivalry Win Over Santa Barbara
Evelina Erickson shot a personal-best 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 236-275 Channel League win over rival Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club. Fia Torrey shot a 47 and Campbell Thayer and Riley O’Brien finished one shot...
Santa Barbara High Water Polo Pulls Away from Ventura Late in 2nd Half
Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team went on a 4-0 run to break a 10-10 tie late in the third period and defeated Ventura, 14-10, in a Channel League game Wednesday at the Dons' pool. Jerrard Burford led the scoring with five goals and had three assists. Landin Romo...
Dos Pueblos Middles Take Charge in Sweep Over Pacifica
Freshman Addison Low led a strong middle attack for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Pacifica on Tuesday in a Channel League match. "We had a big goal of running our middles as much as possible tonight, and I think we did an excellent job," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "Our passers kept us in system and our setter Halle Rillie worked hard to get as many balls to our middles as possible. I want to shout out our middles, led by freshman Addison Low, on their tenacity and focus tonight."
San Marcos Romps in Channel League Girls Tennis Opener
The Royals are 5-0.
Laguna Blanca Tops Bishop Diego in Tennis; Carpinteria, Santa Ynez Tennis Win
Laguna Blanca defeated Bishop Diego, 15-3, in a girls tennis match on Tuesday in Hope Ranch. Laguna’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Trautwein and Katherine Ball, lost only one game in sweeping its three sets to improve to 9-0 on the season. The No. 2 duo of Alexandra...
