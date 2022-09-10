ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School

Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
Jury Finds Lompoc Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2018 Killing

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a Lompoc man guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing near the Lompoc dog park more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was arrested in the killing of 33-year-old Theopheus Bennett, who was found dead at the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc on April 3, 2018.
Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director

Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
3726 State St 138, Santa Barbara, CA 9310

Tucked toward the back of the complex affording ultimate privacy, This unit shines in its immaculate condition. Meticulously maintained by its original owner, this 3 1/2 year old unit has all the amenities associated with Estancia. A stone's throw from Whole Foods and close by to many restaurants and Gelson's shopping as well as the newest addition to grocery shopping: Bristol Farms in La Cumbre Plaza. This is ''food Nirvana''!
Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?

The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike

The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
Kenneth O. Minor of Santa Barbara, 1938-2022

Kenneth O. Minor passed away peacefully, at home with his family on Sept. 6, 2022. He lived a full life, following Jesus and loving others. He led by example and shared life lessons. In his last days, he told us this story:. “Write the word ‘kitchen’,” Lloyd Orton said to...
James ‘Jim’ Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022

James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura

The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
Under the Goleta Pier

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk's coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
Dos Pueblos Middles Take Charge in Sweep Over Pacifica

Freshman Addison Low led a strong middle attack for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Pacifica on Tuesday in a Channel League match. "We had a big goal of running our middles as much as possible tonight, and I think we did an excellent job," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "Our passers kept us in system and our setter Halle Rillie worked hard to get as many balls to our middles as possible. I want to shout out our middles, led by freshman Addison Low, on their tenacity and focus tonight."
San Marcos Romps in Channel League Girls Tennis Opener

The Royals are 5-0.
