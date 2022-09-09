Read full article on original website
Complex
Quinta Brunson Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage During Her Emmys Speech
Quinta Brunson has spoken out after Jimmy Kimmel’s odd bit during her Emmys acceptance speech spurred backlash online. Will Arnett and Kimmel served as the presenters for Best Writing in a Comedy Series at Monday’s ceremony, with the former dragging out the latter on stage. He went on to quip that this was “13th time in a row” Kimmel had lost at the Emmys and that “he just got into the skinny margaritas” backstage. Kimmel fully leaned into the bit, appearing to be passed out on stage even as Brunson took to the podium to accept the prize for her ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, her first-ever Emmy.
Complex
Watch the Trailer for Kid Cudi’s Animated Netflix Project ‘Entergalactic’
Netflix just debuted the trailer for Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project Entergalactic, which releases this month alongside his new album of the same name. The original animated special, which was initially conceived as a series, is due to debut on September 30th. The story follows a young artist named Jabari, who is voiced by Cudi, as he’s forced to balance the success of his career with that of his romantic life. Cudi’s voice talents will be complimented by Jessica Williams as Meadow, the main love interest in the special, and Timothée Chalamet as Jabari’s best friend and drug dealer.
Complex
Zendaya Wins Best Actress Emmy for ‘Euphoria’
After making history with her victory in 2020, Euphoria star Zendaya has once again walked away from the Primetime Emmy Awards as a winner. For her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO drama series Euphoria, Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She beat...
Complex
Here Are the 2022 Emmy Winners
After their return to an in-person format last year, the Emmy Awards are back for the 74th annual ceremony. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with host Kenan Thompson, 2022’s edition of the Emmys arrives in full force. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the number of submissions last year, with many TV productions delayed on account of difficulties that come with the age of the novel coronavirus, but the nominations for the Primetime Emmys in 2022 happen to be particularly competitive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Starring Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi of Euphoria will soon be seen on the big screen in the role of Elvis Presley. As first reported by Deadline, Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks, Lost in Translation) is set to direct the A24-distributed Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role. The film is based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me, with Coppola having also handled script adaptation duties.
Uma Thurman Once Decided to Have Kids After Doing a Film That ‘Really Wasn’t Good’
Uma Thurman credited a bad movie she did in the 90s for giving her the motivation she needed to have children, when before she wasn’t sure about starting a family.
Complex
Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future
It’s now been about two months since the confirmation of Desus & Mero’s end, as well as the simultaneous revelation that Desus Nice and the Kid Mero would be “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”. In a new interview with Blackbird Spyplane, Mero was asked right off...
Complex
Watch Kenan and Kel’s Surprise ‘Good Burger’ Reunion at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell gave Emmy viewers some ‘90s nostalgia on Monday night when the Good Burger duo staged a surprise reunion. The moment went down during a segment involving Kumail Nanjiani, who served as the evening’s “honorary bartender.” Kenan was ordering a drink in between awards when he noticed a man with his head on the counter.
Complex
Jean-Luc Godard, Hugely Influential French New Wave Director, Dead at 91
Cinema has lost one of its most cherished and influential voices. Tuesday, per a report from Reuters, the long-celebrated director Jean-Luc Godard died at age 91. In a statement shared with multiple French outlets, the director’s partner, Anne-Marie Mieville, said he “died peacefully at home” and was “surrounded by loved ones.” Initial reports also said there were no plans for a formal ceremony, adding that Godard is instead expected to be cremated.
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
