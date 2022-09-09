Read full article on original website
investing.com
Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020,...
investing.com
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
investing.com
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
investing.com
Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia
© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
investing.com
Stocks Tumble After Inflation Report. Dow Sheds 1,000 Points.
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 15:02 ET (19:02 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1071 points, or 3.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4.4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
investing.com
Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
investing.com
Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco
© Reuters. Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco. Seafood company Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) has signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp (NYSE: NYSE:SYY). The financial terms were not disclosed. The Bid Award Purchase Agreement is effective...
investing.com
Encryptus Becomes the First Institutional Grade Trading Desk to Enter the Bloktopia Metaverse
The metaverse is rapidly growing to become a world phenomenon, ushering in a new era of the internet age. It is the revolutionary representation of the physical world vis-à-vis the progressing digital world. The nascent emerging technology that is Web3 is the focal engine driving the speed at which...
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open by Wall Street stocks on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the early pointers, sentiment will largely hinge on the consumer price inflation report for August.
investing.com
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
investing.com
Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty
GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
investing.com
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
investing.com
U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
investing.com
IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition
The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
investing.com
A Power Stock Gearing Up to ‘Supercharge’ Your Portfolio!
For the last couple of months, power stocks have been at the forefront for investors’ demand. From specialized financial stocks in the power space such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd (NS: PWFC ) and REC (NS: RECM ) to direct power infrastructure developers and transmission companies such as Adani Transmission (NS: ADAI ) and Power Grid Corporation (NS: PGRD ), the entire power supply chain has seen a massive demand from investors.
investing.com
Radiopharm Theranostics and MD Anderson launch joint venture to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals
Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have launched Radiopharm Ventures, LLC, a joint venture company created to develop novel radiopharmaceutical therapeutic products for cancer. Radiopharm Ventures unites MD Anderson’s innovative and proprietary technologies in antigen discovery and molecular imaging with RAD’s product development...
