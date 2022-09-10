Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
heraldcourier.com
Rosanne Cash sings final note in successful Rhythm & Roots festival
As the Highlands Choir completed the final strains of "Will the Circle be Unbroken" to the delight of a massive crowd, CSX 4200 sounded its warning as it approached the State Street intersection Sunday afternoon - to the delight of a packed crowd. The spirit of Johnny Cash was surely...
heraldcourier.com
ETSU professor recognized for work on Tennessee Ernie Ford CD
BRISTOL, Tenn. – More than three decades after his passing, the music and legacy of Tennessee Ernie Ford endure. Outside Ford’s childhood home in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday, East Tennessee State University professor Dr. Ted Olson was presented the East Tennessee Historical Society’s Award of Distinction for his work on a 2021 compiled re-release of Ford’s two trio albums from Capitol Records – “Country Hits…Feelin’ Blue” with Billy Strange (1964) and “Ernie Sings & Glen Picks” (1975) featuring Glen Campbell.
heraldcourier.com
Supervisors delay consideration of Abingdon music festival
The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening - or not. About two dozen people turned out to speak at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday on the planned event at the Abingdon Vineyards on Alvarado Road in Abingdon, Virginia. The Between the Vines Music...
heraldcourier.com
Race Fans settle in for a week of activity ahead of races
As race fans begin to pour into the campgrounds surrounding the Bristol Motor Speedway in anticipation of a weekend of racing, Greg and Jeanie Chaney we’re the first race fans to setup camp at BMS’s Medallion motorhome area. “We were here last year, and so we meandered into...
heraldcourier.com
Couple brings historic home back to life
Tom and Victoria Mitoraj admired the I.C. Fowler House for years before buying the historic Spencer Street home in Bristol, Virginia. The married couple lives in Benham, Virginia, but drove past the Fowler property, for years and watched the restoration process on the 1867 house, named for a longtime Bristol newspaper editor.
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Kingsport company earns national honor
Airgas, an Air Liquide company located in Kingsport, Tennessee, has earned the national branch of the year award from its headquarters. Selected among more than 900 Airgas branches across the country, the Kingsport branch was selected as one of four national branches of the year, an award in its 18th year, celebrating excellence in customer service, safety and financial performance.
heraldcourier.com
BTCS director: Stone Castle needs work
The Stone Castle at Bristol Tennessee High School needs work, according to director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Dr. Annette Tudor. During last week’s Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting, Tudor addressed plans to renovate the visitors side of the historic stadium after being asked by a member of council if rumors of a renovation were true. Tudor stated the school system has a phase two preliminary design to address an Office of Civil Rights (OCR) complaint over compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Man detained in connection with Sunday apartment fire
Police have detained a 50-year-old man in connection with an apartment fire that left more than two dozen residents homeless Sunday night near Bristol, Virginia. The fire broke out around 9:20 p.m. at the brick, 14-unit apartment complex on Wilson Haus Road, just off King Mill Pike in Washington County’s High Point community.
heraldcourier.com
Hard Rock increases wages, starting salaries
Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced wage increases Tuesday for half its U.S. workforce. The increases apply to U.S. team members and new hires at company managed Hotel, Casino and Cafe locations nationwide, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. Ninety-five job classifications, including cooks, housekeepers, security, public space,...
heraldcourier.com
Construction projects at local high schools underway
Washington County School Board members reviewed construction updates at two high schools during Monday’s meeting. New entrances and other updates are coming to John S. Battle High School and Abingdon High School this school year. Construction at Battle, near Bristol, is moving fast, Chad Wallace, the school system’s director...
heraldcourier.com
Council candidates tackle variety of issues at forum
BRISTOL, Va. - City Council candidates discussed the landfill, finances, economic development and homelessness during a Monday forum. Four men are running for three spots on the council in the Nov. 7 general election. Two-term incumbent Bill Hartley and one-term incumbent Neal Osborne are joined by challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard on the ballot. Incumbent Kevin Wingard isn't seeking re-election.
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion downs Northwood in volleyball
Ella Moss had 13 kills, 14 digs, two blocks, 12 service points and an ace to lead Marion to a 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-8, 15-11 win over Northwood on Monday. Also leading Marion were Aubree Whitt (9 kills, 6 digs, 17 service points, 4 aces), Sophia Keheley (6 kills, 9 service points) and Ezrah Pennington (11 digs).
heraldcourier.com
Taxpayers to get 10% discount on personal property tax assessments
BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed to give city taxpayers a 10% discount on personal property tax assessments this coming year, but one councilman said he was unsure that was enough to offset the rising values of automobiles. The proposal, which passed unanimously in a first...
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry ranked in Top 20 regionally by U.S. News & World Report
Emory & Henry College has shifted category rankings in U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges for 2022-23 from National Liberal Arts College to Regional University (South), earning a Top 20 Best Colleges ranking amongst 135 peer institutions. The college also ranked 77th among the universities as a Top Performer...
