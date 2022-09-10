Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team announced its complete schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning. In addition to the 18 Southeastern Conference games, the Crimson Tide's non-conference slate includes traditional basketball powerhouse programs such as Gonzaga, Michigan State, Houston, Oklahoma and Memphis which helps make up the 13-game schedule.
tdalabamamag.com
Danny Kannell says Alabama has had national championships ‘gift wrapped’ by officials
For years now Danny Kannell has been one of the largest critics of the SEC and Alabama. On Tuesday, he got into his latest spat with the Crimson Tide’s Barstool Sports social media account as the two debated the officiating from team’s 20-19 win over Texas. The game...
Silverfield previews Ark. State, Veatch talks security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tigers quickly shifted focus to Arkansas State after their big 37-13 win over Navy. They have on blinders, as Ryan Silverfield says — looking to build off the momentum and confidence they gained this past week. Silverfield was asked if his team’s performance in Week 2 was what he envisioned […]
rolltide.com
Alabama Gymnastics Releases Blockbuster 2023 Home Schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama gymnastics team announced its 2023 home schedule Monday, a slate that includes five meets, all of which come against teams that finished last season in the top 25. Ashley Johnston, in her first season as the Crimson Tide's head coach, put together a powerhouse...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas
After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
rolltide.com
No. 18 Alabama Defeats North Alabama 3-0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 18 Alabama soccer team (6-1-1) recorded a dominant 3-0 victory over North Alabama (3-2-3) Sunday. The Crimson Tide saw goals from Riley Mattingly Parker, Gessica Skorka and Reyna Reyes, respectively, in the victory. Gallery: (9-11-2022) WSO vs North Alabama 9.11.22. From Head Coach Wes...
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May
The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
WTVC
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
wbrc.com
ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police. Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph....
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
neareport.com
Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro
A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
neareport.com
NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup
Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
