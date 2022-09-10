Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO