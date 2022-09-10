ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

Related
rolltide.com

Alabama Men’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team announced its complete schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning. In addition to the 18 Southeastern Conference games, the Crimson Tide's non-conference slate includes traditional basketball powerhouse programs such as Gonzaga, Michigan State, Houston, Oklahoma and Memphis which helps make up the 13-game schedule.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

Silverfield previews Ark. State, Veatch talks security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tigers quickly shifted focus to Arkansas State after their big 37-13 win over Navy. They have on blinders, as Ryan Silverfield says — looking to build off the momentum and confidence they gained this past week. Silverfield was asked if his team’s performance in Week 2 was what he envisioned […]
JONESBORO, AR
rolltide.com

Alabama Gymnastics Releases Blockbuster 2023 Home Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama gymnastics team announced its 2023 home schedule Monday, a slate that includes five meets, all of which come against teams that finished last season in the top 25. Ashley Johnston, in her first season as the Crimson Tide's head coach, put together a powerhouse...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas

After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

No. 18 Alabama Defeats North Alabama 3-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 18 Alabama soccer team (6-1-1) recorded a dominant 3-0 victory over North Alabama (3-2-3) Sunday. The Crimson Tide saw goals from Riley Mattingly Parker, Gessica Skorka and Reyna Reyes, respectively, in the victory. Gallery: (9-11-2022) WSO vs North Alabama 9.11.22. From Head Coach Wes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#Volleyball#Texas State
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May

The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
CALERA, AL
Alt 101.7

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTVC

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Kait 8

1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
PARAGOULD, AR
neareport.com

Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro

A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup

Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting

A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy