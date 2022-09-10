ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin's nephew, 21, files sexual assault complaint against singer in Puerto Rico - days after star sued him for $20m for 'falsely accusing Martin of incestuous sexual abuse'

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com, PA Media
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A sexual assault complaint has been filed against pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse.

The complaint was filed on Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday.

A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin, filed the complaint.

It appears to be a response to Martin filing a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew after he claimed he had an incestuous relationship with the singer.

Information including who filed the complaint and details of the allegations are not public, given the nature of the complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wn0B_0hqW8E8J00
A sexual assault complaint has been filed against pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7ZzB_0hqW8E8J00
A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin (pictured), filed the complaint
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoytL_0hqW8E8J00
Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin, 21, has previously accused his uncle Ricky Martin, of incest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2Nz7_0hqW8E8J00
Martin won a case against his 21-year-old nephew who had been accusing him of incest and abuse. The singer spoke out for the first time about the allegations following the court ruling earlier this week

The person said the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident is not recent, adding that police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

Sanchez previously requested a restraining order against Martin in July, but a judge later archived the case after Sanchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.

Flavia Fernandez, a spokeswoman for Martin, said that his legal team is evaluating the situation and not issuing public comment for now.

Martin, 50, claims he's been 'persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted' by the 21-year-old, whom he calls a 'maladjusted person' according to TMZ.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in San Juan, claiming Sanchez is trying to 'assassinate' his reputation and has caused him and his family to feel 'unsafe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vz55E_0hqW8E8J00
Eric Martin, the singer's brother, identified his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, as struggling with mental health issues. Eric and Ricky are pictured together in a photo posted to Facebook in 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sG4nV_0hqW8E8J00

Martin listed a number of troublesome deeds reportedly done by his nephew, including posting the singer's cell phone number on his Instagram, and even making an Instagram account for one of his children, which made him 'uncomfortable.'

He also claims he lost a number of multi-million dollar deals because of his nephew's 'false allegations' and wants the nephew to compensate for his losses.

The Puerto Rican singer says that months after Sanchez - the son of the pop singer's half-sister, Vanessa Martin - withdrew the restraining order against him he started sending Martin messages via Instagram, threatening to 'assassinate his reputation and integrity' unless he paid him.

In addition, the lawsuit said Sanchez falsely claimed he had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that the singer did not want it to end and would call Sanchez with frequency.

'Nothing further from the truth,' the lawsuit stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3c5n_0hqW8E8J00
Dropped: Sanchez dropped a restraining order he filed against Martin in July, after claiming they had a sexual relationship, and Martin became abusive after it ended

Attorneys also noted that a judge previously issued Sanchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking case.

Martin says that prior to the restraining order Sanchez was 'publicly boasting' about being his nephew according to the publication, and flooded him with messages for four months.

The King of Latin Pop is asking the judge to order Sanchez to cease all communication with Martin and his family.

The star is father to four children, twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14, as well as daughter Lucia, three, and son Renn, three, whom he shares with his Swedish-Syrian conceptual artist husband Jwan Yosef, 38.

It comes after Sanchez dropped his incest and abuse case against his uncle in late July.

He had initially filed a temporary restraining order against Martin on July 1, alleging he had a sexual relationship with the singer, who became abusive and stalked him after the relationship ended.

Martin flatly denied the allegations and painted his nephew as a troubled young man with serious mental health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCFHi_0hqW8E8J00
Uncomfortable: Martin claims his nephew made an Instagram account for one of his children, which made him 'uncomfortable'; Pictured with husband Jwan Yosef, 38, and twins Matteo and Valentino, 14, in 2016

A Puerto Rican judge officially dismissed the temporary restraining order, at Sanchez's request later that month.

Following the dismissal Martin spoke to the press, and said to his nephew, 'To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best - and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy - and he doesn't hurt anybody else.'

Earlier he posted an Instagram post in response to the court ruling with the caption: 'Truth prevails.'

'This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,' his legal team said. 'We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and career.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kNtG_0hqW8E8J00
Losses: Martin also claims he lost a number of multi-million dollar deals because of his nephew's 'false allegations' and wants the nephew to compensate his losses; Pictured 2019

'Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,' Martin's legal team continued. 'The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure.'

According to the original restraining order filed by Sanchez, he claimed that he and Martin had broken up two months prior, after dating for seven months.

Sanchez alleged Martin didn't accept the separation and has been seen loitering near his house on at least three occasions, according to the order reviewed by El Vocero, a Puerto Rican newspaper.

Martin's legal team told DailyMail.com at the time that the accuser is 'struggling with deep mental health challenges' and outright dismissed the 'disgusting' allegations.

Daily Mail

