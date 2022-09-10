Read full article on original website
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
San Diego County libraries offers laptops to borrow for up to a year
Thousands of new Chromebook computers are now available for the public to borrow from one of San Diego County’s 33 branch libraries to help bridge the digital divide. The technology is provided by the TechConnect program, funded by a $4.3 million federal grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (EFC), which will help people access the internet. There are a total of 7,000 sets available in the county.
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it. Their local park, which...
Eater
Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego
Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
San Diego firefighters found stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained injuries at Harborside Park
San Diego Firefighters assisted a stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained his injuries at Harborside Park in Chula Vista. San Diego Fire Fighters of Fire Station 30 were training at a Walmart parking lot near Saturn Blvd and Palm Avenue when some people notified them of a male stabbing victim nearby in the brush, reported OnScene T.V.
The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego
Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
ArtWalk Carlsbad is Back in September 2022
Outdoor art festivals might sound like a trend from past decades. But let’s be real – when it comes down to it, these past decades are currently trending and art festivals haven’t gone anywhere. New art fairs continue to spring up all over the world. Many take place over the course of multiple days, giving artists a space to display their work and make money while they’re at it. Art fairs are also culturally enriching, educational and are a forum for both unique and classic art forms.
'We're failing': La Jolla leaders hoping locals will pitch in more to throw out trash
Though summer tourism season has waned, The Village of La Jolla is still in need of care, and two people who oversee its maintenance are hoping locals will take an extra step toward making it shine.
SD County Public Health Officials Report 1,036 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths
San Diego County reported another 1,036 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while also noting five more deaths from the disease. According to the county Health and Human Services Agency, another 474 infections were recorded Saturday, 331 on Sunday and 231 on Monday. The new cases gave the county a total of...
Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation
A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
Port of San Diego prepares for biggest cruise season since 2010
The Port of San Diego is set to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010, with all sailing at or near full capacity and a 45% increase over last year.
Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach
Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees for all adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs through Sunday in an effort to clear shelter space. The nonprofit currently has 1,742 animals in its care and is asking the community to open their hearts and homes to shelter pets. Adoption for all dogs 7 months and older will be free through Sept. 18 for their most recent promotion.
Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine
SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay. Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather. The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show...
I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History
“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
15 Years In, San Diego’s Beloved Starlite Is Changing Hands
Midtown’s timelessly cool Starlite, a foundational member of the Eater 38 and a pioneering bar and restaurant that helped to propel the craft cocktail scene in San Diego, turns 15 this year and is throwing itself a quinceañera on September 17 and 18, with a family-style taco feast and dance party on Saturday night and an art show and pop-up market on Sunday afternoon.
San Diego Humane Society urges Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign bill limiting animal testing
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) urged California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that ends unnecessary toxicological testing on dogs and cats. Senate Bill 879, also known as the Prohibiting Extranious Testing (PET) Act, will ban toxicity testing on cats and dogs, like the hundreds which arrived in San Diego in recent months. The Humane Society of the United States(HSUS) relinquished about 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS, a company that breeds and sells animals for research, from its Cumberland, VA facility.
City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects
San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
