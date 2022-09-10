ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County libraries offers laptops to borrow for up to a year

Thousands of new Chromebook computers are now available for the public to borrow from one of San Diego County’s 33 branch libraries to help bridge the digital divide. The technology is provided by the TechConnect program, funded by a $4.3 million federal grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (EFC), which will help people access the internet. There are a total of 7,000 sets available in the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego

Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego firefighters found stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained injuries at Harborside Park

San Diego Firefighters assisted a stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained his injuries at Harborside Park in Chula Vista. San Diego Fire Fighters of Fire Station 30 were training at a Walmart parking lot near Saturn Blvd and Palm Avenue when some people notified them of a male stabbing victim nearby in the brush, reported OnScene T.V.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

ArtWalk Carlsbad is Back in September 2022

Outdoor art festivals might sound like a trend from past decades. But let’s be real – when it comes down to it, these past decades are currently trending and art festivals haven’t gone anywhere. New art fairs continue to spring up all over the world. Many take place over the course of multiple days, giving artists a space to display their work and make money while they’re at it. Art fairs are also culturally enriching, educational and are a forum for both unique and classic art forms.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees for all adult dogs

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs through Sunday in an effort to clear shelter space. The nonprofit currently has 1,742 animals in its care and is asking the community to open their hearts and homes to shelter pets. Adoption for all dogs 7 months and older will be free through Sept. 18 for their most recent promotion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
getnews.info

I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History

“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
VISTA, CA
Eater

15 Years In, San Diego’s Beloved Starlite Is Changing Hands

Midtown’s timelessly cool Starlite, a foundational member of the Eater 38 and a pioneering bar and restaurant that helped to propel the craft cocktail scene in San Diego, turns 15 this year and is throwing itself a quinceañera on September 17 and 18, with a family-style taco feast and dance party on Saturday night and an art show and pop-up market on Sunday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Humane Society urges Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign bill limiting animal testing

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) urged California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that ends unnecessary toxicological testing on dogs and cats. Senate Bill 879, also known as the Prohibiting Extranious Testing (PET) Act, will ban toxicity testing on cats and dogs, like the hundreds which arrived in San Diego in recent months. The Humane Society of the United States(HSUS) relinquished about 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS, a company that breeds and sells animals for research, from its Cumberland, VA facility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects

San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
SAN DIEGO, CA

