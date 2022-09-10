Read full article on original website
Neighbors helping neighbors - Crisis Intervention Volunteers wanted for San Diego Police Program
SAN DIEGO — Do you have what it takes to help people when they really need a shoulder to lean on? Maybe their home just burned down or they've had an unexpected death. It takes a special person to be a crisis interventionist and right now the San Diego Police Department is signing up volunteers for its program.
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
San Diego Relatives Plead for Help Finding Missing 88-Year-Old Great-Grandmother
For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
GOFUNDME SITES SET UP TO HELP SURVIVORS OF BORDER 32 FIRE
September 11, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Some lost homes. Others lost outbuildings, horses, and vehicles. Damages included wells needed for water, orchards, and more. One needs help to pay her dog’s emergency veterinary bill. All are survivors of the Border Fire, which scorched through the Barrett Junction, Dulzura and Potrero communities – and all need your help through donations at GoFundMe.com.
Body found in Tijuana River channel
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday in the Tijuana River channel, police said.
Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation
A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
San Diego firefighters found stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained injuries at Harborside Park
San Diego Firefighters assisted a stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained his injuries at Harborside Park in Chula Vista. San Diego Fire Fighters of Fire Station 30 were training at a Walmart parking lot near Saturn Blvd and Palm Avenue when some people notified them of a male stabbing victim nearby in the brush, reported OnScene T.V.
Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home
SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Car crashes onto Carlsbad beach
A car crashed onto a Carlsbad beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
New homeless shelter opens in the Midway District
New homeless bridge shelter opens its doors in the Midway District and it will offer several resources to those in need. The shelter has a total of 150 beds available for men and women.
Chula Vista Brewery and Chula Vista Animal Care Facility collaborate to hold Pints for Paws fundraising event
The City of Chula Vista is uniting with Chula Vista Brewery to hold a puppy-friendly fundraising event this month on Third Avenue. On Thursday, Sept. 29th, you and your loved ones are welcomed to be a part of this local event, Pints for Paws. This event is to raise funding...
Humane Society Shelters Nearly Full, Adoption Fees Waived for Adult Dogs
With shelter space for adult dogs rapidly filling, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7 months and older through Sunday. The organization has 1,742 animals currently in its care, including 172 adult dogs that are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.
Battery at Vista High School under investigation
Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista Station are investigating a physical altercation at Vista High School, authorities said.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
