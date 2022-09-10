ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
CORONADO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOFUNDME SITES SET UP TO HELP SURVIVORS OF BORDER 32 FIRE

September 11, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Some lost homes. Others lost outbuildings, horses, and vehicles. Damages included wells needed for water, orchards, and more. One needs help to pay her dog’s emergency veterinary bill. All are survivors of the Border Fire, which scorched through the Barrett Junction, Dulzura and Potrero communities – and all need your help through donations at GoFundMe.com.
POTRERO, CA
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego firefighters found stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained injuries at Harborside Park

San Diego Firefighters assisted a stabbing victim in South San Diego who allegedly sustained his injuries at Harborside Park in Chula Vista. San Diego Fire Fighters of Fire Station 30 were training at a Walmart parking lot near Saturn Blvd and Palm Avenue when some people notified them of a male stabbing victim nearby in the brush, reported OnScene T.V.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home

SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
CARLSBAD, CA

